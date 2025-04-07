(H&C) KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer will join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for the one-of-a-kind KISS "unmasked" electric show at the epic KISS Army Storms Vegas experience - taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - and now on sale at kissarmystormsvegas.com.
Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, metal group Black 'N Blue (in which Thayer played lead guitar), and KISS tribute bands Mr. Speed and KISS Nation: The KISS Tribute Show will play must-see sets at KISS Army Storms Vegas.
KISS Army Founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans are also set to make special appearances throughout the weekend. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends KISS, in conjunction with co-producers Pophouse, creators of the boutique music vacation Topeka, and music-led destination experience company Vibee are the team behind this incredible weekend honoring fans.
KISS Army Storms Vegas will celebrate the KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention. Fans can expect exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a unique panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, interactive activities, exclusive experiences, and even more. A full itinerary of activities and more special guests will be announced soon.
Phil X & The Drills Share 'Broken Arrow' Visualizer
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons
KISS Army Storms Vegas Official Details Announced
KISS Reunion Event To Include Bruce Kulick
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Judas Priest Star Suffered Brain Damage From Stroke- Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour- Pink Floyd Preview 1968 Classic from Pompeii Concert Film- more
Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more
Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'- Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive
Blondie's Clem Burke Dead At 70
Todd Rundgren Arena Tour Live Album Part Of Record Store Day
SS Decontrol's Alan Scott Barile Passes Away
KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests
Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version
Earshot Ask 'Where Were You?' With New Single
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Return With 'It Takes Two To Tango'