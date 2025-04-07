KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests

(H&C) KISS lead guitarist Tommy Thayer will join Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for the one-of-a-kind KISS "unmasked" electric show at the epic KISS Army Storms Vegas experience - taking place November 14-16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - and now on sale at kissarmystormsvegas.com.

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, metal group Black 'N Blue (in which Thayer played lead guitar), and KISS tribute bands Mr. Speed and KISS Nation: The KISS Tribute Show will play must-see sets at KISS Army Storms Vegas.

KISS Army Founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans are also set to make special appearances throughout the weekend. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends KISS, in conjunction with co-producers Pophouse, creators of the boutique music vacation Topeka, and music-led destination experience company Vibee are the team behind this incredible weekend honoring fans.

KISS Army Storms Vegas will celebrate the KISS Army's 50th Anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention. Fans can expect exclusive Q&A sessions with members of the band, a unique panel with longtime manager Doc McGhee, a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, interactive activities, exclusive experiences, and even more. A full itinerary of activities and more special guests will be announced soon.

