Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'

(EBM) Country hitmaker Larry Fleet may be a self-proclaimed rollin', ramblin' and gamblin' man, however behind it all is the woman who keeps him steady-his wife. Built from grit and grace, her unshakable loyalty shines as the inspiration behind Fleet's newest release, "A Lotta Women."

Fleet's release arrives as his headlining Hard Work & Holy Water Tour spans the United States with sold-out shows featuring Kentucky-rooted Everette on select dates. Showcasing his dynamic vocals and an ace band, he also brings the tour to Europe in August.

Written by Fleet, James McNair and Jake Mitchell, "A Lotta Women" offers a unique perspective on relationships as a touring artist. "There's not a lotta women that put up with this kind of life, especially with everything that entails: being gone all of the time and traveling," Fleet shares. "I've got me one of those women that sticks around through it all and gives me the opportunity to pursue this dream. And that's true for a lot of us workin' folks."

A lotta women woulda washed their hands of a man like me

Changed the locks

Pawned the rock

I'd be forgotten but not forgiven

"It's a different side of me," Fleet continues. "It's a little more rock with a cool vibe to it and I dig what our producer Trent Willman did to this arrangement. Hope y'all enjoy."

The release follows Fleet's "Hard Work & Holy Water," which reflects Fleet's background in pouring concrete by day and playing in local bars by night, encapsulating the work ethic that's helped the troubadour transition into the independent artist he is today.

As Billboard observes, "with a style that delves into blues, rock and retro-country with ease," Fleet's years of hard work are paying off.

Whether writing about his days working construction ("Earned It" and "Working Man") or balancing his life present-day ("Things I Take For Granted" and "Muddy Water"), you leave Fleet's 20-plus song headlining sets with a deeper sense of gratitude and optimism he's proud to impart.

See Larry Fleet Live:

April 3, 2025 || Pensacola, FL || Vinyl Music Hall*

April 4, 2025 || Bossier City, LA || Margaritaville Resort Casino-Paradise Theatre

April 10, 2025 || Asheville, NC || The Orange Peel*

April 11, 2025 || Charlotte, NC || The Fillmore*

April 12, 2025 || North Myrtle Beach, SC || House of Blues*

April 17, 2025 || Orlando, FL || House of Blues*

April 19, 2025 || Charleston, SC || The Refinery *

April 24, 2025 || Columbus, OH || The Bluestone*

April 25, 2025 || Wyandotte, MI || District 142*

April 26, 2025 || Rosemont, IL || Joe's Live*

May 1, 2025 || Binghamton, NY || Touch of Texas*

May 2, 2025 || Huntington, NY || The Paramount*

May 3, 2025 || New Haven, CT || Toad's Place*

May 8, 2025 || Indianapolis, IN || Deluxe at Old National Centre*

May 9, 2025 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE*

May 10, 2025 || Norfolk, VA || The NorVa*

May 15, 2025 || Pelham, TN || The Caverns*

May 16, 2025 || Pelham, TN || The Caverns*

May 17, 2025 || Sevierville, TN || Blooming BBQ Music & Food Festival

June 12, 2025 || Morgantown, WV || Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

June 13, 2025 || Clanton, AL || Peach Jam Jubilee

June 19, 2025 || Ashvland, VA || Hanover Vegtable Farm

June 20, 2025 || Baltimore, MD || Power Plant Live!

June 21, 2025 || Wildwood, NJ || Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26, 2025 || South Greenfield, MO || Baker-Spain Stampede

July 4, 2025 || Madison, IN || Roostertail Music Festival

July 18, 2025 || Twin Lakes, WI || Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 19, 2025 || Franklin, OH || JD Legends

July 26, 2025 || Winston Salem, NC || Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 20, 2025 || Glasgow, UK || SWG3^

Aug. 22, 2025 || Camden, UK || Electric Ballroom^

Aug. 23, 2025 || Bottesford, UK || The Long Road Festival^

Aug. 26, 2025 || Belfast, UK || Limelight 1^

Aug. 28, 2025 || Dublin, Ire. || The Academy, Middle Abbey Street^

Aug. 30, 2025 || Den Haag, Netherlands || Once In A Blue Moon Festival^

Sept. 13, 2025 || Burnsville, MN || Buck Concert Series

Oct. 5, 2025 || Winnsboro, SC || Field & Stream Festival

* With Special Guest Everette

^ International Tour Dates

