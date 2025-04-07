Manuel Turizo Launching 201 Tour

(align) Latin GRAMMY-nominated and U.S. Platinum-selling Colombian artist Manuel Turizo has officially announced his highly anticipated 201 Tour, a major international run that will take him across some of the most iconic venues in Latin America and the United States (dates for Europe will be announced soon). The tour is produced by CMN Events in collaboration with his label, La Industria INC.
With a string of global hits like "La Bachata", "El Merengue", and his latest collaboration with Kapo, Turizo is gearing up to connect with fans in more than 25 cities. Backed by an all-new production and elevated stage design, the 201 Tour is set to be one of the standout Latin music tours of 2025.
"I can't wait to be back on stage and feel that energy again," said Turizo. "Every country, every city holds a special meaning for me, and this tour is a celebration of the journey we've shared."
US tour presale will be available starting on April 10 at 10:00 am local time, with general US on sale starting April 11 at 10:00 am local time.
OFFICIAL TOUR DATES - 201 TOUR
JUNE
June 11 - Arena Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico
June 13 - Arena CDMX - Mexico City, Mexico
June 14 - Arena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico
June 28 - Feria de Veracruz - Veracruz, Mexico
AUGUST
August 9 - Parque Viva - San José, Costa Rica
August 11 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay
August 12 - Costa 21 - Lima, Peru
August 14 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile
August 18 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina
August 21 - Rosemont Theatre - Chicago, IL
August 23 - United Palace - New York, NY
August 24 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA
August 28 - Walt Disney Theater - Orlando, FL
August 29 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL
August 31 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC
SEPTEMBER
September 11 - Smart Financial Center - Sugar Land, TX
September 12 - Texas Trust CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX
September 14 - Payne Arena - Hidalgo, TX
September 17 - Graton Resort and Casino - Rohnert Park, CA
September 19 - Peacock Theater - Los Angeles, CA
September 21 - Pechanga Theater - Temecula, CA
September 26 - Coliseo Voltaire - Guayaquil, Ecuador
September 27 - Coliseo Medplus - Bogotá, Colombia
DECEMBER
December 4 - Estacionamiento Comisariato Los Andes - San Pedro Sula, Honduras
December 5 - Complejo Cuscatlán - San Salvador, El Salvador
December 6 - Explanada Distrito Futeca - Guatemala City, Guatemala
Dates for Europe will be announced soon.
