Manuel Turizo Launching 201 Tour

(align) Latin GRAMMY-nominated and U.S. Platinum-selling Colombian artist Manuel Turizo has officially announced his highly anticipated 201 Tour, a major international run that will take him across some of the most iconic venues in Latin America and the United States (dates for Europe will be announced soon). The tour is produced by CMN Events in collaboration with his label, La Industria INC.

With a string of global hits like "La Bachata", "El Merengue", and his latest collaboration with Kapo, Turizo is gearing up to connect with fans in more than 25 cities. Backed by an all-new production and elevated stage design, the 201 Tour is set to be one of the standout Latin music tours of 2025.

"I can't wait to be back on stage and feel that energy again," said Turizo. "Every country, every city holds a special meaning for me, and this tour is a celebration of the journey we've shared."

US tour presale will be available starting on April 10 at 10:00 am local time, with general US on sale starting April 11 at 10:00 am local time.

OFFICIAL TOUR DATES - 201 TOUR

JUNE

June 11 - Arena Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico

June 13 - Arena CDMX - Mexico City, Mexico

June 14 - Arena Monterrey - Monterrey, Mexico

June 28 - Feria de Veracruz - Veracruz, Mexico

AUGUST

August 9 - Parque Viva - San José, Costa Rica

August 11 - Antel Arena - Montevideo, Uruguay

August 12 - Costa 21 - Lima, Peru

August 14 - Movistar Arena - Santiago, Chile

August 18 - Movistar Arena - Buenos Aires, Argentina

August 21 - Rosemont Theatre - Chicago, IL

August 23 - United Palace - New York, NY

August 24 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA

August 28 - Walt Disney Theater - Orlando, FL

August 29 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

August 31 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

SEPTEMBER

September 11 - Smart Financial Center - Sugar Land, TX

September 12 - Texas Trust CU Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

September 14 - Payne Arena - Hidalgo, TX

September 17 - Graton Resort and Casino - Rohnert Park, CA

September 19 - Peacock Theater - Los Angeles, CA

September 21 - Pechanga Theater - Temecula, CA

September 26 - Coliseo Voltaire - Guayaquil, Ecuador

September 27 - Coliseo Medplus - Bogotá, Colombia

DECEMBER

December 4 - Estacionamiento Comisariato Los Andes - San Pedro Sula, Honduras

December 5 - Complejo Cuscatlán - San Salvador, El Salvador

December 6 - Explanada Distrito Futeca - Guatemala City, Guatemala

Dates for Europe will be announced soon.

