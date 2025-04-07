Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive

(NLM) Live music and giving back - two incredible experiences that will go hand-in-hand this spring and summer, thanks to a new collaboration between Metallica and the American Red Cross.

Metallica and its foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), urges fans to give blood at select tour locations across the U.S. to help ensure hospital patients never have to wait for critical, lifesaving care.

All Within My Hands takes advantage of opportunities on the road to contribute to each community the tour visits. As seasons change, the need for blood is constant and even tends to ramp up around summer holidays. Donors will have the chance to keep hospital shelves stocked across the country by giving blood at the following tour stops, with several drives happening inside concert venues while the M72 crew builds the stage:

Metallica x Red Cross Blood Drive Dates:

04/14-18/25 - Liverpool, NY

04/29/25 - Nashville, TN

05/06/25 - Blacksburg, VA

05/01,02,06/25 - Columbus, OH

05/20/25 - Philadelphia, PA

05/27/25 - Arlington, VA

05/30/25 - Charlotte, NC

05/30/25 - Atlanta, GA

06/10,13/25 - Houston, TX

06/18/25 - Santa Clara, CA

06/23,24/25 - Denver, CO

All who come to give blood at these drives will get a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last. By rolling up a sleeve to give, the Metallica family can help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease and so many more.

"The Red Cross is incredibly appreciative that Metallica is helping fuel the blood supply this summer," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services. "The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place, and this selfless act of rallying fans to donate blood will leave a lifesaving legacy to so many communities."

Donors of all blood types are needed now. To make an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

