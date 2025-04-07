Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive

(NLM) Live music and giving back - two incredible experiences that will go hand-in-hand this spring and summer, thanks to a new collaboration between Metallica and the American Red Cross.
Metallica and its foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), urges fans to give blood at select tour locations across the U.S. to help ensure hospital patients never have to wait for critical, lifesaving care.
All Within My Hands takes advantage of opportunities on the road to contribute to each community the tour visits. As seasons change, the need for blood is constant and even tends to ramp up around summer holidays. Donors will have the chance to keep hospital shelves stocked across the country by giving blood at the following tour stops, with several drives happening inside concert venues while the M72 crew builds the stage:
Metallica x Red Cross Blood Drive Dates:
04/14-18/25 - Liverpool, NY
04/29/25 - Nashville, TN
05/06/25 - Blacksburg, VA
05/01,02,06/25 - Columbus, OH
05/20/25 - Philadelphia, PA
05/27/25 - Arlington, VA
05/30/25 - Charlotte, NC
05/30/25 - Atlanta, GA
06/10,13/25 - Houston, TX
06/18/25 - Santa Clara, CA
06/23,24/25 - Denver, CO
All who come to give blood at these drives will get a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last. By rolling up a sleeve to give, the Metallica family can help trauma victims, those facing cancer, new mothers, people living with sickle cell disease and so many more.
"The Red Cross is incredibly appreciative that Metallica is helping fuel the blood supply this summer," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services. "The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place, and this selfless act of rallying fans to donate blood will leave a lifesaving legacy to so many communities."
Donors of all blood types are needed now. To make an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Joins Billions Club
Kirk Hammett Plots Solo Album And Has 767 Riffs For Next Metallica Record
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Releases The Collection Coffee Table Book
Metallica Giving Away Trip To Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Judas Priest Star Suffered Brain Damage From Stroke- Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour- Pink Floyd Preview 1968 Classic from Pompeii Concert Film- more
Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more
Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'- Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive
Blondie's Clem Burke Dead At 70
Todd Rundgren Arena Tour Live Album Part Of Record Store Day
SS Decontrol's Alan Scott Barile Passes Away
KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests
Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version
Earshot Ask 'Where Were You?' With New Single
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Return With 'It Takes Two To Tango'