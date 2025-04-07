Mitchell Tenpenny Delivers 'Same Moon' To Radio

(SM) Platinum-selling recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny is debuting a new single at country radio, "Same Moon," impacting today. The song was written by Mitchell, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and longtime friend and co-writer Dallas Wilson. "Same Moon" appears on Mitchell's The 3rd album that was released last fall.
"I've had this title saved in my phone for a while," said Mitchell. "With my wife being an artist too and both of us traveling so much we look for ways to feel closer than we really are. This song is truly what we're living right now and the song was born from this real-life experience. I think a lot of people can relate to this."
Last week, Mitchell shot the official music video for "Same Moon," a release date will be revealed soon. Mitchell is currently touring with Kane Brown on the "High Road Tour" through the summer. The tour makes at stop at Bridgestone Arena this Saturday, April 12. This fall, Mitchell will join Jordan Davis for his 2025 "Ain't Enough Road Tour." Catch Jordan's hilarious tour announcement with Peyton Manning, Mitchell and tour mate Vincent Mason below:
