Nashville Celebrates Bobby Bare Day For 90th Birthday

(117) Country Music Legend, Bobby Bare, turns 90 years old today. In celebration, along with a week full of special events, the Mayor of Nashville, Freddie O'Connell, proclaimed today Bobby Bare Day in the City of Nashville. The proclamation was presented to Bare on the eve of his birthday in a small family gathering. Text of the proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, Bobby Bare is one of the oldest living country music stars at 90 years old and has called Nashville home for over 60 years; and, WHEREAS, Bobby Bare has contributed to the DNA of country music through his origination of the Outlaw country sub-genre and independent ethos; and, WHEREAS, Bobby Bare is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, inducted in 2013; and, WHEREAS, Bobby Bare has been a Grand Ole Opry member since the 1960s, reinstated in 2018; WHEREAS, Bobby Bare is on the Music City Walk of Fame, inducted in 2022; and,
NOW, THEREFORE I, Freddie O'Connell, tenth Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County do hereby proclaim April 7, 2025, as BOBBY BARE DAY in Nashville. Tennessee, and urge citizens to join me in celebrating his 90th birthday.
Tonight, a multitude of Bare acolytes, poets, and prophets will gather at the Basement East to celebrate the Country Music Hall of Fame member with a sold-out evening of songs and stories. An Americana Salute to Bobby Bare, hosted by Bobby Bare Jr., includes Shawn Camp, Elizabeth Cook, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris & Buddy Miller, Jaimee Harris & Mary Gauthier, Jamey Johnson, Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel, Chuck Mead, Todd Snider, Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Cowpokes, Jacob Tolliver, and Lucinda Williams. The evening is benefitting MusiCares.
