Rauw Alejandro Launches Cosa Nuestra World Tour With Sold out Show

(fcc) Fresh off a nearly sold-out world tour, Latin GRAMMY Award-winning and 4x GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro kicked off his highly anticipated Cosa Nuestra World Tour with a spectacular, Broadway-inspired arena performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.
Promoted by Live Nation, the show pushes the boundaries of creativity, blending captivating performances with an immersive experience that draws fans deep into the world of COSA NUESTRA.
Marking his first-ever tour with a live band, Rauw delivered an electrifying performance that seamlessly blended theatrical stage production, high-energy choreography, and powerful live instrumentation, elevating his signature futuristic sound to new heights. Every scene of the Cosa Nuestra story is accompanied by strong dance movements, expressive performances, and wardrobe changes, featuring bold YSL pieces that Rauw commands with undeniable style and presence. The setlist showcased tracks from his newly released album Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Albums chart, #6 on the Billboard 200, and made history as the first Latin album to chart 15 tracks in the Spotify Global Top 200. To date, the album has amassed over 2.2 billion audio and video streams worldwide.
Adding to the night's excitement, Rauw surprised fans by performing "Carita Linda" for the first time-an unreleased single from his upcoming album, Cosa Nuestra 2, set to be released on April 10th.
COSA NUESTRA WORLD TOUR DATES
Sat Apr 05 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (SOLD OUT)
Mon Apr 07 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (SOLD OUT)
Tue Apr 08 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri Apr 11 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
Sun April 13 | Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Tue April 15 | Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
Thu Apr 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Apr 23 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Fri Apr 25 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome (SOLD OUT)
Sat Apr 26 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome (SOLD OUT)
Sun Apr 27 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome
Wed Apr 30 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena (SOLD OUT)
Thu May 01 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center (SOLD OUT)
Sat May 03 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)
Tue May 06 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)
Fri May 09 | Chicago, IL | United Center (SOLD OUT)
Sat May 10 | Chicago, IL | United Center (SOLD OUT)
Wed May 14 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)
Thu May 15 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)
Sat May 17 | Boston, MA | TD Garden (SOLD OUT)
Mon May 19 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Tue May 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)
Wed May 21 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)
Fri May 23 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Arena
Sat May 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)
Tue May 27 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri May 30 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (SOLD OUT)
Sat May 31| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (SOLD OUT)
Thurs June 5 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Fri June 6 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Sat June 7 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Sun June 8 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)
Tue 17 June | London, UK | The O2
Thu 19 June | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome
Fri 20 June | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Domem
Sun 22 June | Berlin, DE | Max Schmeling Halle
Wed 25 June | Vienna, AT | Wiener Stadthalle
Fri 27 June | Brussels, BE | Forest National
Sun 29 June | Milan, IT | Unipol Forum
Mon 30 June | Zurich, CH | AG Hallenstadion
Wed 2 July | Paris, FR | Accor Arena
Sat 5 July | Madrid, ES |Movistar Arena
Fri 11 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Judas Priest Star Suffered Brain Damage From Stroke- Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour- Pink Floyd Preview 1968 Classic from Pompeii Concert Film- more
Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more
Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'- Eric Church Bringing Three Unique Shows To Red Rocks- Lainey Wilson- more
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica And American Red Cross Team For New Tour Drive
Blondie's Clem Burke Dead At 70
Todd Rundgren Arena Tour Live Album Part Of Record Store Day
SS Decontrol's Alan Scott Barile Passes Away
KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests
Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version
Earshot Ask 'Where Were You?' With New Single
Dirkschneider & The Old Gang Return With 'It Takes Two To Tango'