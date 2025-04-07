Rauw Alejandro Launches Cosa Nuestra World Tour With Sold out Show

(fcc) Fresh off a nearly sold-out world tour, Latin GRAMMY Award-winning and 4x GRAMMY-nominated Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Rauw Alejandro kicked off his highly anticipated Cosa Nuestra World Tour with a spectacular, Broadway-inspired arena performance at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Promoted by Live Nation, the show pushes the boundaries of creativity, blending captivating performances with an immersive experience that draws fans deep into the world of COSA NUESTRA.

Marking his first-ever tour with a live band, Rauw delivered an electrifying performance that seamlessly blended theatrical stage production, high-energy choreography, and powerful live instrumentation, elevating his signature futuristic sound to new heights. Every scene of the Cosa Nuestra story is accompanied by strong dance movements, expressive performances, and wardrobe changes, featuring bold YSL pieces that Rauw commands with undeniable style and presence. The setlist showcased tracks from his newly released album Cosa Nuestra, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Albums chart, #6 on the Billboard 200, and made history as the first Latin album to chart 15 tracks in the Spotify Global Top 200. To date, the album has amassed over 2.2 billion audio and video streams worldwide.

Adding to the night's excitement, Rauw surprised fans by performing "Carita Linda" for the first time-an unreleased single from his upcoming album, Cosa Nuestra 2, set to be released on April 10th.

COSA NUESTRA WORLD TOUR DATES

Sat Apr 05 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena (SOLD OUT)

Mon Apr 07 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center (SOLD OUT)

Tue Apr 08 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 11 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Sun April 13 | Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Tue April 15 | Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

Thu Apr 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Apr 23 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Fri Apr 25 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome (SOLD OUT)

Sat Apr 26 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome (SOLD OUT)

Sun Apr 27 | Inglewood, CA | Intuit Dome

Wed Apr 30 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thu May 01 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center (SOLD OUT)

Sat May 03 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center (SOLD OUT)

Tue May 06 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center (SOLD OUT)

Fri May 09 | Chicago, IL | United Center (SOLD OUT)

Sat May 10 | Chicago, IL | United Center (SOLD OUT)

Wed May 14 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thu May 15 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center (SOLD OUT)

Sat May 17 | Boston, MA | TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

Mon May 19 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Tue May 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

Wed May 21 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center (SOLD OUT)

Fri May 23 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo Arena

Sat May 24 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena (SOLD OUT)

Tue May 27 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri May 30 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (SOLD OUT)

Sat May 31| Miami, FL | Kaseya Center (SOLD OUT)

Thurs June 5 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Fri June 6 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Sat June 7 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Sun June 8 | San Juan, Puerto Rico | Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot (SOLD OUT)

Tue 17 June | London, UK | The O2

Thu 19 June | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome

Fri 20 June | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Domem

Sun 22 June | Berlin, DE | Max Schmeling Halle

Wed 25 June | Vienna, AT | Wiener Stadthalle

Fri 27 June | Brussels, BE | Forest National

Sun 29 June | Milan, IT | Unipol Forum

Mon 30 June | Zurich, CH | AG Hallenstadion

Wed 2 July | Paris, FR | Accor Arena

Sat 5 July | Madrid, ES |Movistar Arena

Fri 11 July | Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi

Related Stories

News > Rauw Alejandro