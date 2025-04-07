Role Model Plots New No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye) Leg

(ICLG) Role Model announced the second leg of his world tour, No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye). The headline run will kick off at London's Eventim Apollo on November 4, 2025, and also take him to Manchester, Leeds, Tilburg, NL, and Berlin before wrapping up at Le Trianon in Paris.

Fans can sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, April 9, at 10:00 AM local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM local.

Role Model will wrap up his sold-out North American tour on April 10 in Seattle, WA. Last week, during his two-night-stand in Los Angeles, he was joined onstage by Wallows' Dylan Minnette (night one) and Renee Rapp (night two), who danced with him during the bridge of his viral hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." Laufey came out to perform "The Longest Goodbye" with Role Model at the second show.

USA Today said, "Heartbreak has never felt as good as it does at a Role Model show...Smiling through the pain is not only allowed but celebrated at his live performances." SPIN noted, "He commands from the stage...pulling people who hear what he sings, how he feels inside, and want to come join him in the moment, to be close to that, to feel like they're not alone in their own feelings..." Check out the recent Los Angeles Times interview with Role Model HERE.

On his acclaimed 2024 sophomore album, Kansas Anymore (Interscope Records), Role Model laid his heart bare and fans embraced him as he grieved his previous relationship on the set of folk-tinged, lyric-driven songs. Combined global streams of the album quickly surpassed 139 million and over 90,000 tickets to the No Place Like Tour were snapped up around the globe. Now Role Model is back, charting his emotional journey with four new songs - including "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" and "The Longest Goodbye" -on the album's deluxe edition, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye).

Role Model Tour Dates - The No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye) - UK/European Leg

11/4 - London UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/6 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/8 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

11/10 - Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppadum

11/12 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/14 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

