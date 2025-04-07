Sexyy Red Reveals 'Hoochie Coochie' Video

(AT) Brashly boasting of her baddie status, Sexyy Red never minces words. Settling the "ratchet vs. classy" debate once and for all, Sexyy gives it up for the "Hoochie Coochie" in her new single. Stacking energetic ad-libs and unleashing an intense new delivery, Sexyy slices through producer Mac Fly's arpeggiating keyboards, taking aim at lames and proclaiming her sexual supremacy.

In the video, directed by DaBaby, Sexyy gets raw like sushi, dancing on the table at a Japanese restaurant and putting herself on the menu next to the omakase.

"Hoochie Coochie" arrives as Sexyy prepares to heat up for yet another Sexyy Summer. It quickly follows, "YN," a new collaboration that originated on stream with PlaqueBoyMax, gathering three of the underground's hottest emcees-Chicago's BabyChiefDoit, and Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Baby Kia-to compete for her affections. Earlier in the year, Sexyy made a splash with "Fat Juicy & Wet," her all-star collaboration with Bruno Mars. With a music video that featured guest appearances from Lady Gaga and LISA, the hitmaking odd couple made a splash, debuting at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, "Fat Juicy & Wet" has racked up hundreds of millions of streams across platforms, including 34 million views on the YouTube video, and just hit #1 on Urban Mainstream Radio.

Sexyy is working hard on the follow-up to 2024's hit mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, looking to build upon a year that featured her career highlight singles "Get It Sexyy," "U My Everything," and "Rich Baby Daddy." Stay tuned for much more from the Northside St. Louis princess very soon.

