Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show

(HER) Slayer announces a one-night-only show just added to the band's handful of headline concerts set for this summer. Marking the band's only U.S. East Coast performance in 2025, Slayer will headline Hershey, PA's 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Ticket pre-sales are available beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 8 at 10AM ET, ahead of the general on-sale set for Friday, April 11 starting at 10AM ET. All tickets can be purchased at www.slayer.net. Doors are at 3PM ET and the show kicks off at 4PM ET.

The concert will be hosted by WWE Superstar Damian Priest, a well-known "metalhead" and a long-time Slayer fan. Priest's signature "finisher" is Slayer's "South of Heaven,"and Slayer's Kerry King provided guitar for Priest's "Rise For The Night" Theme.

This exclusive concert brings together a multi-generation, powerhouse line up: Slayer, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera (performing Chaos A.D. - exclusive), and Exodus (performing Bonded by Blood).

Said Tom Araya, "Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyeeeeerrrrrr!!!!!! One night only, stacked line up, it's going to be f*cking sick!!!! Hersheypark - be there.....if not, you're either dead, in jail or a sissy!!!!!"

About Slayer performing at the 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium, the band's Kerry King commented, "Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing The Big Four shows did. When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming. The fans reacted to us like I'd expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing. So for the Hershey concert, we'll play a Slayer show, we'll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to."

Added King, "This will be the first time Slayer has played with Power Trip or Knocked Loose, but I am well aware of them from word of mouth, and hearing their music on Liquid Metal. I'm looking forward to seeing them live."

"Honored to share the stage with one of our all-time favorite bands, Slayer. See you sick f*cks at the riff clinic." - Power Trip

"We're excited to play with some of the best heavy bands of all time, past and present." - Knocked Loose



Slayer's 2025 concert dates are as follows:

JULY

3 Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Wales, UK

Line-Up: Slayer, with Special Guests Amon Amarth

, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker

5 Villa Park, Birmingham, UK • Black Sabbath • Back to the Beginning

6 Finsbury Park, London

Line Up: Slayer, with Special Guests Amon Amarth

, Anthrax, Mastodon, Anthrax, and Neckbreakker

11 Quebec Festival d'été de Québec City, Quebec

Direct Support: Mastodon

SEPTEMBER

18 Louder Than Life @ Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

20 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

