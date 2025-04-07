Sting 3.0 Live Set For Release Including Special Record Store Day Version

(ICLG) 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sting is set to release Sting 3.0 Live worldwide on April 25, available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl, with the exclusive Record Store Day Deluxe Edition out April 12 (US only).
Recorded on the acclaimed "STING 3.0" World Tour with longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas, STING 3.0 LIVE is a 9-song collection of Sting's greatest hits, including "Be Still My Beating Heart," which has never-before been released as a live version.
The exclusive, limited-edition Record Store Day Deluxe Edition 2-LP set features 17 tracks showcasing live versions of fan favorites and chart-topping singles including never-before-released live tracks such as "Be Still My Beating Heart," "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," "Never Coming Home," and "Can't Stand Losing You."
Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum and recorded by Howard Page with additional engineering by Tony Lake, this new live collection spans Sting's illustrious career, offering fans the opportunity to experience these timeless classics in a fresh, dynamic way. STING 3.0 LIVE was mixed by Robert "Hitmixer" Orton and mastered by Gene Grimaldi at Oasis Mastering.
Sting is managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company.
STING 3.0 LIVE TRACK LISTINGS:
STING 3.0 LIVE (Standard Vinyl)
Side A
Message in a Bottle - Live
Englishman in New York - Live
Fields of Gold - Live
Seven Days - Live
All This Time - Live
Side B
Driven to Tears - Live
Synchronicity II - Live
Every Breath You Take - Live
Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart - Live
STING 3.0 LIVE (DIGITAL)
1. Message in a Bottle - Live
2. Englishman in New York - Live
3. Fields of Gold - Live
4. Seven Days - Live
5. All This Time - Live
6. Driven to Tears - Live
7. Synchronicity II - Live
8. Every Breath You Take - Live
9. Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart - Live
10. Fragile - Live
STING 3.0 LIVE (Standard CD)
1. Message in a Bottle - Live
2. Englishman in New York - Live
3. Fields of Gold - Live
4. Seven Days - Live
5. All This Time - Live
6. Driven to Tears - Live
7. Synchronicity II - Live
8. Every Breath You Take - Live
9. Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart - Live
STING 3.0 LIVE: RECORD STORE DAY DELUXE EDITION (2-DISC VINYL)
Side A
1.Message in a Bottle - Live
2. Englishman in New York - Live
3. Fields of Gold - Live
4. Seven Days - Live
5. All This Time - Live
Side B
6. Driven to Tears - Live
Synchronicity II - Live
Every Breath You Take - Live
Roxanne / Be Still My Beating Heart - Live
Side C
10. I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) - Live
11. It's Probably Me - Live
12. Never Coming Home - Live
13. Tea in the Sahara - Live
Side D
14. Fortress Around Your Heart - Live
15. Wrapped Around Your Finger - Live
16. Shape of My Heart - Live
17. Can't Stand Losing You - Live
