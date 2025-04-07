The Chainsmokers Announce Block Party at The Midway

(Tag) GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have announced The Chainsmokers Block Party at The Midway, San Francisco on Sunday, May 25th.

The producer/DJ duo's latest anthemic work, No Hard Feelings was released to monumental chart success and industry acclaim. The EP's boundary-breaking single, Addicted-with Mwaki producer Zerb and frequent Beyoncé collaborator INK-dominated global charts. The follow-up, Don't Lie with pop star Kim Petras, was a cross-genre smash. In 2025, The Chainsmokers are celebrating their progressive house roots with a return to the acclaimed remixes they are known for-released for the fans, and only through SoundCloud - most recently, Past Lives.

The Chainsmokers are some of music's top touring artists. Alongside the Block Party and industry-defining Vegas residencies, Alex and Drew will soon headline Taipei's Riverside Park, the new Brooklyn Mirage, and make a highly-anticipated return to EDC China.

Presale Registration Closes

April 08, 2025 10:00 AM PDT

Presale Tickets Available

April 08, 2025 10:00 AM PDT

