The Talbott Brothers Preview New Album With 'Mud' Video

(MP) Nick and Ty, the acclaimed duo behind The Talbott Brothers - praised by Rolling Stone for their "cinematic folk-rock for open highways" - deliver their liberating single "Mud" ahead of their upcoming 11-track album, Borderlands, set for release on Friday, May 2.
Borderlands marks a profound personal rebirth for The Talbott Brothers. This album is a thematic homecoming, returning to the simplicity and raw honesty that first inspired their music. With pensive storytelling and heartfelt artistry, it dives into their journey full circle, offering a powerful reflection of their growth and unshakable roots. Now, gearing up for the release of Borderlands, the brothers are hitting the road for a 16-date tour, trekking from the Midwest to the West. The journey kicks off in Madison, WI, and wraps up in Seattle, WA.
Holler exclusively revealed "Mud" and its music video, praising, "'Mud,' marks a profound personal rebirth...A raw and unapologetic reflection of who they are at their core, with their soulful sibling harmonies and their powerful, brooding take on Americana."
"'Mud' is a song about blocking out the noise and refusing to let other people's opinions define you," Nick and Ty share. "The song tells the story of embracing the messiness of life and choosing to ignore the judgment and expectations from others. It's about walking your own path and not letting anyone tell you how to deal with your struggles. The song is a bold reminder to drown out the critics, find peace, and keep moving forward."
