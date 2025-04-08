BC Camplight Shares 'Two Legged Dog' Video ft. Abigail Morris of The Last Dinner Party

(CSM) Virtuoso songwriter and pianist Brian Christinzio who performs as BC Camplight has announced his brand new studio album A Sober Conversation due out June 27 via Bella Union. The new collection documents the last two years of his life, finally confronting a shocking childhood trauma while embracing sobriety, to create the most riveting and revealing record of his storied two decade career.

While previous BC Camplight records have referred to it obliquely, Christinzio's new-found clarity led him back to childhood, to summer camp in New Jersey when he was abused by an adult counsellor. "I had spent 30 years being terrified to open that door, and afraid of the price I'd pay once I had. I've opened the door. To some extent this album is what was on the other side. I hope it helps me but this album is also for everyone that is having trouble finding their bravery, finding themselves," he says.

Today he shares lead single "Two Legged Dog" featuring Abigail Morris, lead singer of The Last Dinner Party. The introspective song juxtaposed raw Rundgren-esque piano punching against moments of sophisticated classical grandeur building to a sumptuous Bacharach-ian drama. Christinzio shares, "I'm starting to understand that I can accept love and help from people, but I need to help myself too."

Commenting on the track Abigail Morris says: "I was so thrilled when Brian reached out and asked if I would feature on this track. I will never forget the first time I heard BC Camplight - my band was driving from London to Brighton, I was astonishingly hungover and sunken eyed in the back seat when "I Only Drink When I'm Drunk" came on my Discover Weekly. I had it on repeat for the rest of the journey and spent the next week exclusively listening to the rest of his discography. This track was a joy to sing, and I felt so honoured to be involved in such a powerful and personal song. Thank you, Brian - you are the GOAT."

The beloved artist's 2005 debut was backed by musicians who would eventually join The War On Drugs, who he went on to perform live with as well as guest-starring on Sharon Van Etten's album Epic. A Sober Conversation, the sometimes haunting quasi-concept record is marked by ruthless tragic-comedic purging and sublime, intricate melody, knitting lyrical screenplays to dazzling arrangements. It is BC Camplight at the height of his remarkable powers.

Additionally, BC Camplight has announced news of an extensive Autumn UK/EU tour featuring his biggest headline shows to date including performances at the Roundhouse in London and the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

