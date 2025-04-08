Ben Kweller Teams With The Flaming Lips For Nell Smith Tribute Song

(BHM) Ben Kweller has released the fourth song from his soon-to-be-released album, Cover The Mirrors, his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023. The introspective ballad "Killer Bee (Feat. The Flaming Lips)" is dedicated to the late artist, Nell Smith. The Flaming Lips (Nell's favorite band) provides the sonic bed on which the song rests

Here's what Kweller had to say about it. "Today we release the song 'Killer Bee' in memory of Nell Smith. Nell was a gifted artist who marched to the beat of her own drum. Like my son Dorian, she was taken from us out of nowhere, driving alone, freak car accident, 17 years old. Amidst the chaos, Wayne [Coyne] connected me and Liz with Nell's parents in hopes that we might be able to shed some light on their journey ahead. Since then, Liz and I have spent hours with Jude and Rachel getting to know each other and trying to make sense of it all. Though neither of us knew each other's child, we've discovered how similar these two angels were during their time here on earth. Community is one of the only reasons Liz and I are still standing today. Grief makes us feel isolated and the weight seems too heavy to carry alone. Community reunites and lifts us up. Love on your people today and every day."

Kweller is currently preparing for a North American headline tour with his bandmates, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (yes, McLovin!) on bass, Parker Twomey on guitar/keys, and Ryan Dean on drums. The tour goes from April 15 to July 26 and tickets are on sale now. Support acts include rising Nashville folk artist, RYMAN, and slacker-pop duo, cheese touch, led by Superorganism's Orono Noguchi.

