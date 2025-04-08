blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour

(Live Nation) Following a blockbuster 2024 tour that saw them headline stadiums across the globe, multi-platinum, award-winning band blink-182 is set to return in 2025 with a fresh run of dates, bringing their legendary live show to fans across the U.S.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker's Missionary Impossible Tour follows the release of their latest album One More Time ..., the first album in over a decade with the original trio back in the studio. Featuring the #1 singles "Edging" and "One More Time," the record adds to a legacy that has made blink-182 one of punk rock's most influential bands. The upcoming shows will lean into blink-182's punk roots, with a setlist packed with classics spanning their entire catalog.

Produced by Live Nation, the multi-city trek will bring blink-182 to major amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums across the U.S., with stops in Hollywood, Tampa, Charleston, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and more. Full routing and ticketing information is available below. Special guests Alkaline Trio will join on all dates.

The band last took the stage earlier this year for a sold-out benefit concert at the Hollywood Palladium in support of LA fire relief efforts. With 100% of net proceeds going to the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund, the night blended a high-energy punk rock with heartfelt community impact. Alkaline Trio opened the show, and blink-182 followed with a 20+ song set, including a tribute to first responders during "Stay Together for the Kids" and a surprise appearance by Matt Skiba for "Bored to Death."

BLINK-182: MISSIONARY IMPOSSIBLE 2025 TOUR DATES:

*With Support from Alkaline Trio

^Festival Performance

Aug 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live*

Aug 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sep 1 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

Sep 3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sep 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sep 6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sep 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Sep 9 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Sep 11 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*

Sep 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival^

Sep 14 - Ashbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now^

Sep 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Sep 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*

Sep 21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees^

Sep 22 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*

Sep 24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sep 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Sep 27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

Oct 2 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival^

Oct 4 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena*

Related Stories

blink-182 and Hozier Lead Sea.Hear.Now Festival Lineup

Blink-182, Korn, Deftones Lead Aftershock Lineup

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, Deftones Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief

News > blink-182