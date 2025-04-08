Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel

(The Syndicate) As part of the ongoing celebration of Cypress Hill's seminal and groundbreaking album, Black Sunday, Z2 is proud to announce CYPRESS HILL: BLACK SUNDAY, a graphic novel that commemorates the era and impact of the album and the band.

Developed with the band, writers Noah Callahan-Bever and Gabriel Alvarez take you on a narrative journey through the making of the album as the artwork of Ken Knudsten, Sebastian Piriz, Giorgio Pontrelli, Felix Ruiz and Guillermo Sanno immerses you deep in the vibe and historic cultural events that surrounded Cypress Hill as they brought Black Sunday to life. With a new cover by the designer of the original album cover, Jay Papke, and a new interview with Cypress Hill as they look back on the album that made them superstars, this is a tribute that is truly Insane in the Brain!

When asked about Black Sunday's iconic sound and cover art aesthetic B-Real shared: "We called it Black Sunday because we're Raiders fans and also Black Sabbath fans. So Black Sunday felt like an appropriate title for the album. We tried to match the imagery up with what we were putting down musically."

Another aspect of the ongoing celebration is the exclusive vinyl included with the Platinum Editions. What began as a joke on a 1996 episode of The Simpsons has now become a true multi-cultural milestone. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, captured as a feature-length concert film, will be in cinemas for a special theatrical event March 30, 31 and April 2. Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the full length live album, will be released June 6 via Mercury. Only 500 copies of this historic concert will only be available in exclusive GREEN VINYL to preorder on Z2comics.com in the Platinum Singed Bundle.

"It was amazing to take this journey with the people of London who supported Cypress Hill from day one." -Sen Dog

Available for pre-order now at Z2Comics.com, with a retail release date of June 3rd, 2025, the BLACK SUNDAY graphic novel follows Z2's acclaimed and best-selling first Cypress Hill collaboration, TRES EQUIS, charting the path taken by the band, and the battles fought, as they rose to the challenge of delivering a sophomore album that would outshine their powerful debut release. The entire book is set against the backdrop of the L.A Riots, Lollapalooza and touring with their friends- the Beastie Boys. The BLACK SUNDAY graphic novel also includes an extensive interview with album designer Jay Papke, taking fans behind the scenes to show the elaborate process that went into the creation of one of the most recognizable album covers in music. The book also contains a brand new interview with B-Real Sen Dog and Eric Bobo as they reflect back on the album, graphic novel and their lasting legacy.

"The work we started together on Cypress Hill: Tres Equis only gets better. Collaborating again with Cypress, Noah and Gabriel to tell the true story of Black Sunday resulted in another sequential masterpiece." says Z2's President, Josh Bernstein. "It's an honor working with B-Real, Sen-Dog, Muggs, Bobo and the entire Cypress Hill + Z2 families to ensure this project smokes."

The oversized Deluxe edition with slipcase and the limited, signed platinum edition that comes with a Hydro74 Holographic Collector's Card will only be available directly from Z2 at Z2Comics.com, while a standard softcover edition without slipcase will be available via Z2's global book distribution partner Simon & Schuster (Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and Indigo) as well as other independent comic and music shops worldwide via Diamond, Lunar and Alliance Distribution.

Preorder your Deluxe and Signed Platinum edition copies today. Shipping for these tiers begins in September here!

