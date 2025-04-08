Death Valley Girls Reimagine Fleetwood Mac and Link Wray Classics

(TM) LA mystic-rockers Death Valley Girls announce the new 7" "Sisters of the Moon" b/w "Fire and Brimstone." Recorded before lead singer Bonnie Bloomgarden lost her Altadena home to the Los Angeles wildfires, the songs have taken on newfound spiritual weight in the wake of the devastation that impacted her.

The A-side, "Sisters of the Moon," is a Fleetwood Mac re-imagination. Meanwhile, the back half puts a modern spin on the Link Wray classic "Fire and Brimstone." The 7" will be available digitally on April 8, 2025 and on vinyl April 25, 2025 via Suicide Squeeze Records.

On the 7", singer Bonnie Bloomgarden shares: "I'm gonna be totally honest initially we just recorded these two songs because they are fun and we like them! But now with hindsight and the ability to see the abundance of synchronicities, messages, signs, and frankly supernatural guidance in both the words and meanings of the songs, and the art we chose to represent this 7" my mind is totally blown.

"We recorded the songs and finished the art/several months before I lost my home, my town, Altadena, and my spirit to the Eaton Fire. But, what's so unusual is that the antidote, or the cure for what became hardcore ptsd, was all in this 7"!

"We have been saying for years that words are spells, intention is power, and belief can heal. But after the fire, I stopped thinking that was true. I thought I was dumb to be telling people that all they have to do is shift their perspective to be safe, I thought I had been giving really sh*tty advice.

"I felt stuck, blocked, and unsure if I would ever feel safe again, I thought I would be afraid of fire, one of the five elements, for the rest of my life. That's when I realized, holy sh*t, I have to sing and promote this song about fire that basically tells the story of that horrible night. I became terrified of how to proceed with this 7" and in our live set. 'Fire and Brimstone' had become one of our fav songs to play. I thought to myself, 'what would Tina Turner do?' And I realized she would definitely keep it in the set and use the song to transmute fear into freedom.

"At practice I broke down, I could not stop crying, but my sisters held me. They kept singing, letting me get out some words when I could, but keeping it going when I couldn't. It was the definition of support, of being held, of sisterhood. It was a long process the healing journey, but it was singing these words together that took me from being totally powerless, to now, a person with a spark of strength.

"And that is the exact message of 'Sisters of the Moon'! It is astonishing, but that song became my anthem of connection, and feeling supported. Grieving and surviving a disaster, is a very lonely place. This song is literally about feeling connected! Google says it is about 'connecting with divine wisdom and forging an unbreakable bond of sisterhood.' I mean, that's so cool, that's exactly what I needed!

"Both songs somehow 'randomly' became the exact thing I needed to start to heal from this terrible time! And as always, if I learn anything helpful on my earth journey, I will share it with you. Here goes:

"You will be ok, time heals, I don't know why. Do not hide from your feelings, experiencing them is the only way out, or through. exposure therapy works - but be slow, gentle, and work with someone, find anthems for emotions that make you stuck, and just play those songs as needed, even if it's 10 times in a row. EMDR is miraculous, find a specialist, it is no longer cost prohibitive, and believe me, it helps heal PTSD 100% of the time. And when it is time to move on, walk away, cut the cord, know you will always be ok! You are being guided, and you are loved. Love, Bonnie"

