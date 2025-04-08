Elle Belle Share 'Train To Kyoto'

(CCM) Elle Belle, the indie rock band led by award-winning composer and songwriter Christopher Pappas, is excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Train to Kyoto," available now on all digital platforms through Little Record Company.

On the track, Christopher Pappas shares, "'Train to Kyoto' is a nearly lyric-less song I wrote while on, well, a train to Kyoto. I recorded a scratch vocal that started with the only lyric I had at the time: 'I took the train to Kyoto and I never woke up.' I improvised the rest of the vocals, intending it to be a placeholder until I could record the 'real' vocals. But as I listened back, I found the performance, and the way it interacted with the vocal effects, compelling. So, I kept it as is, despite it being mostly lyric-less. The outro features Jack Lawless on drums and my friends 2BAD (Chrissy Polcino, Ra'id Al-Amin)."

"Train to Kyoto" follows Elle Belle's recent singles, "Me, Timbers" and "Mozart Was Buried in a Pauper's Grave," which was released last month.

Pappas explains, "There's no easy way to explain this song without sounding like a self-righteous a-hole, so apologies in advance. Or maybe you'll relate? Do you ever feel like you're at the party at the end of the world, putting coasters under drinks? Do you think 'separating the art from the artist' is a morally bankrupt philosophy that led to a trash TV star becoming president? If so, my apologies-you're stuck talking to me at the party. What do you wanna talk about? Want to hear about the D&D campaign I'm running?"

Related Stories

Elle Belle Shares New Song 'Let's Go Out'

News > Elle Belle