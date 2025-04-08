Jason Isbell Announces 2025 ShoalsFest

(The Oriel Company) Jason Isbell has announced the fourth edition of ShoalsFest, which will make its return to McFarland Park in the historic area of Muscle Shoals, Alabama on October 11 & 12 , 2025. The two-day festival boasts a lineup of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, Garrison Starr, and Steve Trash. Full lineup below. This year will also include another "In The Round" set from Isbell, Patterson Hood & Chris Tompkins.

General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale on Friday, April 11 at 10 am CT. A special ShoalsFest local sale for Alabama residents will take place for one day only on Friday, April 11 at Rocker Gallery from 12 pm - 6 pm CT. During the local presale, GA tickets will be $75 for a two-day pass, limit 4 tickets per customer with an Alabama driver's license.

Fresh off the release of his critically-acclaimed solo acoustic album Foxes in the Snow, six-time Grammy Award-winner and area native Jason Isbell developed his guitar playing and his deep reverence for music history as a teenager working at FAME Studios and playing with local musicians and members of the studio's revered house band, The Swampers. Isbell once again teamed up with his manager Traci Thomas and Outback Presents to bring this special event back to the place that has given him, and the world, so much.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring back ShoalsFest for 2025," Isbell says. "The lineup is going to be incredible, and I love having the opportunity to play a hometown show and bring world-class artists to the Shoals."

Muscle Shoals, and the surrounding towns of Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Florence (collectively referred to as "The Shoals") had an immeasurable impact on popular music with what was dubbed the "Muscle Shoals Sound." Artists ranging from soul/gospel pioneers The Staple Singers, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge and Aretha Franklin, to contemporary/folk/rock artists of the day such as Paul Simon, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan descended upon the unlikely "Hit Recording Capital of the World" to record at FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio where they made some of their most seminal recordings that changed the face of music.

FULL SHOALSFEST 2025 LINEUP:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Jackson Browne

Waxahatchee

MJ Lenderman

"In The Round" with Jason Isbell, Patterson Hood & Chris Tompkins

Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham

Garrison Starr

Steve Trash

And more!

