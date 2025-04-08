Katatonia Announce New Album With 'Lilac' Video

(NR) Katatonia return with Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, set for release on June 6, 2025 via Napalm Records. Once again, the Stockholm-based unit masterfully navigates the tightrope act between nocturnal darkness and Scandinavian despair while subtly weaving a sense of hope into the listener's heart. Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State marks the next step in Katatonia's evolution, building upon the foundation of their previous album, Sky Void of Stars (2023) and also is an introduction to their two new guitarists. Katatonia in 2025 is composed of vocalist and founding member Jonas Renkse, bassist Niklas Sandin, drummer Daniel Moilanen, and guitarists Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland.

With the album's lead single "Lilac", revealed today, Katatonia offer a first glimpse of what fans can expect from the new record. The track showcases Jonas Renkse's unmistakable vocals intertwining with hypnotic rhythms, heavy riffs, and progressive elements. Accompanied by an atmospheric official music video, "Lilac" speaks straight to the heart, proving Katatonia's matchless ability to draw listeners into a whirlwind of stirring emotions.

Jonas Renkse adds: "We are proud and excited to announce our new album, Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, coming out via Napalm Records on June 6. As always, these songs are the stories that thrive in the corner of the eye, obscured by the light but waiting to come alive in the dusk of our morbid existence. Please enjoy the first scent - 'Lilac'. "

On Nightmares as Extensions of the Waking State, crystal-clear production highlights the interplay between silence and intensity, while the contrast of heavy riffs, delicate guitar harmonies, ethereal synthesizers, and atmospheric nuances create captivating tension. Tracks like "Thrice" and "Warden" pulse with dynamic energy, a near-ceremonial piece, "Wind of No Change", merges subtle electronic textures with KATATONIA's enigmatic soundscapes, while "Temporal" balances fragility and strength - its intense verses culminating in a soaring, emotionally charged chorus. The breathtaking "Efter Solen" (Engl. After the Sun), featuring Swedish lyrics, evokes echoes of Jonas Eika's 2018 short story collection, with minimalistic yet striking instrumentation.

