Kelly Finnigan Teams With Renaldo Domino For 'Keep Me In Mind'

(Pavement) Kelly Finnigan has teamed up with soul music legend Renaldo Domino for his next vinyl 45, out May 23rd via Colemine Records (the digital single hits DSPs on April 8th).

The A-Side is another recording mined from Kelly's A Lover Was Born sessions. 'Keep Me In Mind' was first recorded by the Buffalo, NY duo Samson & Delilah and released on ABC records in 1967. Finnigan's rendition, much like the original, is a catchy mid-tempo track that makes your neck muscles do the wop.

The track was recorded entirely to tape with sessions taking place in the Bay Area, Ohio & Chicago, resulting in this dynamic serving of soul music. Featuring a cavalcade of top musicians and names you trust, the rhythm section and horns are locked tight and provide the perfect bedrock for Kelly and Renaldo's masterful singing. The two voices blend harmoniously, rekindling the classic sound of dual male soul serenading à la Sam & Dave, Eddie & Ernie and Bob & Gene. This song alone makes for a record that is sure to be every DJ and soul lover's friend!

Kelly Finnigan's new stand-alone digital single "Keep Me In Mind" ft. Renaldo Domino is out now via Colemine Records. The 7" vinyl 45 will be available on May 23rd. Pre-order vinyl here or stream below:

