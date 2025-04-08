.

Kevian Kraemer Announces 'Jersey Or Mars' EP And Tour

04-08-2025
(Atlantic) Breakout indie pop artist Kevian Kraemer has announced the long awaited arrival of his new EP, Jersey or Mars, arriving everywhere via Atlantic Records on Friday, May 16.

Kraemer will commemorate the highly anticipated EP with his first ever headline tour - The Jersey or Mars Tour. The tour kicks off on July 8 at Boston, MA's historic Middle East Upstairs and then travels the country to a very special home state finale set for Asbury Park, NJ's House of Independents on August 1.

Highlights include shows at such famed venues as New York City's Mercury Lounge (July 9), Philadelphia, PA's The Lounge at World Cafe Live (July 10), Salt Lake City, UT's Kilby Court (July 18), Los Angeles, CA's The Moroccan Lounge (July 21), and Dallas, TX's Club Dada (July 24). Artist presales for members of Kraemer's Community platform begin Tuesday, April 8 at 10am (local). General on-sales get underway Thursday, April 10 at 10am (local).

JULY
8 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs

9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live

11 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

15 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

17 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

20 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge

24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

AUGUST
1 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

