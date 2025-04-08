Kevian Kraemer Announces 'Jersey Or Mars' EP And Tour

(Atlantic) Breakout indie pop artist Kevian Kraemer has announced the long awaited arrival of his new EP, Jersey or Mars, arriving everywhere via Atlantic Records on Friday, May 16.
Kraemer will commemorate the highly anticipated EP with his first ever headline tour - The Jersey or Mars Tour. The tour kicks off on July 8 at Boston, MA's historic Middle East Upstairs and then travels the country to a very special home state finale set for Asbury Park, NJ's House of Independents on August 1.
Highlights include shows at such famed venues as New York City's Mercury Lounge (July 9), Philadelphia, PA's The Lounge at World Cafe Live (July 10), Salt Lake City, UT's Kilby Court (July 18), Los Angeles, CA's The Moroccan Lounge (July 21), and Dallas, TX's Club Dada (July 24). Artist presales for members of Kraemer's Community platform begin Tuesday, April 8 at 10am (local). General on-sales get underway Thursday, April 10 at 10am (local).
JULY
8 - Boston, MA - Middle East Upstairs
9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lounge at World Cafe Live
11 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
15 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
17 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
20 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge
24 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
AUGUST
1 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
Kevian Kraemer Laments Impending Breakup With 'Forever' Video
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Stereolab Announces First Studio Album In 15 Years- more
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR- Rascal Flatts Conclude Life Is A Highway Tour- Eric Church- Lainey Wilson- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
The Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows
Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Teaming For Co-Headline Tour
TURNSTILE Share Video For NEVER ENOUGH Album Title Track
Katatonia Announce New Album With 'Lilac' Video
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour
Stereolab Announces First Studio Album In 15 Years
Death Valley Girls Reimagine Fleetwood Mac and Link Wray Classics
Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Crack The Sky