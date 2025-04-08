Lucy Dacus Expands Forever Is A Feeling Tour

(TOC) Lucy Dacus has announced over 20 new tour stops along her global Forever Is A Feeling Tour. The newly added dates include stops in Detroit, Seattle, Portland, Berkeley CA and Phoenix, as well as a hometown show in Richmond, VA. Opening support varies by market and includes Jay Som, Julia Jacklin, Julien Baker & TORRES.

Pre-sale for the new dates begins Tuesday, April 15 at noon local time; general on sale begins Friday, April 18 at noon local time. Dacus is partnering with The Ally Coalition (TAC) to ensure that $1 from every ticket sold will go to organizations serving queer and trans youth across the country.

The first leg of the Forever Is A Feeling Tour kicks off April 16th in Philadelphia. Support on the spring leg comes from Katie Gavin (of MUNA) and jasmine.4.t. The Forever Is A Feeling Tour is Dacus' largest to date and includes sold-out performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York, two nights at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and a night at Red Rocks in Denver before heading to the UK and Europe in June. All dates below.

The Forever Is A Feeling Tour arrives on the heels of the release of Dacus' latest solo album Forever Is A Feeling, which debuted on March 28 via Geffen Records. Shortly after boygenius' multiple GRAMMY wins in January 2024, Dacus recorded Forever Is A Feeling in Los Angeles with an array of collaborators that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch and Melina Duterte.

The album's first single, "Ankles", debuted with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January and recently hit the top five at AAA Radio in the U.S - marking Dacus' first top five radio hit as a solo artist.

July 25th - FDR Park - Philadelphia, PA ^*

July 26th - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH *

July 27th - Riverside Theatre - Milwaukee, WI *

July 29th - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI *

July 30th - Artpark Mainstage Theater - Lewiston, NY *

Aug 2nd - The Green at Shelburne Museum - Shelburne, VT *

Aug 8th - Edgefield - Portland, OR %

Aug 9th - Morrison Center - Boise, ID%

Aug 10th - Remlinger Farms - Carnation, WA %

Aug 12th - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC %

Aug 16th - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA %

Sep 9th - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

Sep 11th - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Sep 11th - 13th - Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Festival - Abiquiu, NM

Sep 13th - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

Sep 15th - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

Sep 16th - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

Sep 17th - The Louisville Palace Theater - Louisville, KY

Sep 19th - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA

Sep 20th - DPAC - Durham, NC

Sep 23rd - Asheville Yards - Asheville, NC

Sep 24th - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, PA

* with Jay Som

% with Julia Jacklin

^ with Julien Baker & TORRES

