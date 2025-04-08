Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival

(The GreenRoom) Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, hosted fans for a weekend of unmatched entertainment featuring headliners Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Keith Urban. Dubbed a "a sun-drenched, beachside country festival that doubles-up as a key fundraising event for ocean conservation" with an "impressive roster of performers" (Holler) the 12th annual festival brought over 40 artists ranging from country's hottest new stars like Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, rap legend Ludacris, and more.

On Friday, the Sunset Stage kicked off Tortuga with performances from John Morgan and Marcus King. Marcus King treated the crowd to a cover of Tyler Childers' "Shake The Frost," and was later joined by his wife, Briley, for a few songs. The crowd went wild as Ludacris took the stage to celebrate 25 years of hits with bangers like "Money Maker" and "What's Your Fantasy."

Over on the Main Stage, the festival opened with Angie K, Gavin DeGraw, Gary Allan, and Parker McCollum, who welcomed in the first sunset of the festival with his hits "Pretty Heart" and his new single, "What Kinda Man." To close out opening night, fan favorite Jelly Roll delivered an explosive set, lighting up the sky with pyrotechnics during songs like "Liar," "Hard Fought Hallelujah," and "Save Me."

The high energy carried into Saturday, with nearly 20 performances set against a sunny backdrop and a sea of eager fans. The Main Stage came alive as the Wheeland Brothers created the atmosphere with their signature blend of surf rock and reggae, performing their hit "Rock Me Like The Ocean." The stage continued to shine with performances from rising stars Wyatt Flores, Meghan Patrick and Jordan Davis, each bringing their own unique flair to the festivities. Meanwhile on the Sunset Stage, country's hottest new star, Shaboozey, took the Sunset Stage and had the crowd singing along to his hits, creating an unforgettable moment under the Florida sun. The Sunset Stage also hosted The Original Wailers, who brought reggae vibes to the crowd, while supergroup Ezra Ray Hart energized the audience with a medley of Sugar Ray's "When It's Over" and Violent Femmes' "Blister in the Sun." Closing out the Main Stage, Keith Urban ignited the crowd with an unforgettable set that had fans enthusiastically singing along to classics like "Somebody Like You" and "Blue Ain't Your Color." He also invited up-and-coming artist Karley Scott Collins for a duet on "GO HOME W U."

Wrapping up the sunny, star-studded weekend, fans at the Sunset Stage were treated to unforgettable performances from artists like Restless Road, Bumpin Uglies, Yelawolf, and a crowd filled with singalongs to Megan Moroney's hits "Am I Okay" and "No Caller ID." Over on the Main Stage, the festivities kicked off with Caylee Hammack, who sang a unique country-laden version of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" She was followed by country-rock anthems from Corey Kent and Cody Jinks, who each brought their own distinctive energy to the weekend. The night reached its peak as Luke Combs wrapped up the 2025 festival with an energy-filled set full of hits like "Forever After All" and "When It Rains It Pours," leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement and ending the 2025 festival on a high note.

