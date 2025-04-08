Mat Kearney Touring To Support Deluxe Album (still drowning in nostalgia)

(FPR) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Mat Kearney recently has released his self-titled Deluxe Album (still drowning in nostalgia) that is out now on all platforms. In support his new music Mat will be touring the rest of the year.
It took Mat Kearney nearly a half a dozen albums to title a record with his own name. But sometime in early 2023, as he sat with the exceptionally warm and true songs comprising his seventh studio release, the Nashville -based artist realized that this was the album to make the cut.
The independence was largely a product of Mat having spent ten years tightening his recording game a this own Black Barn home studio, now a well-worn creative hub "with an old piano, dusty cables running into the garage, like a chia pet that keeps on growing," he says. "It's like an old friend, where you know their strengths and weaknesses, and you work within their limitations." At the end of 2022, when the arrival of a third daughter brought the need for a bigger home, Mat leaned in for a last dance with Black Barn, using it to record and produce the bulk of the 12 songs on Mat Kearney. "I'd been growing as a producer for years, working more and more on each record, and on this one, I decided to make the leap," he says. "To trust my own gut and abilities enough not to pull in someone from the bench at the lastminute.
Tour Dates
April 29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
May 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
May 2 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
May 5 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall
May 7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre
May 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
May 10 - Clearwater, FL - Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol
May 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
May 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
May 15 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
May 16 - Wilmington, NC- Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
July 21 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theatre
July 23 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for Arts
July 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
July 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre at White River
July 29 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box
July 30 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box
August 1 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery
August 2 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 3 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre
September 5 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for Performing Arts-Silva Concert Hall
September 6 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
September 9 - Monterey, CCA - Golden State Theatre
September 13 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
September 15 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium
September 16 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre
September 17 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse
September 19 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater
September 20 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
September 21- Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
November 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Hear Mat Kearney's New Song 'Sumac'
Mat Kearney Announces January Flower Tour
Mat Kearney Unplugs For January Flower Acoustic EP
Mat Kearney Shares Ozark Inspired 'Say It Now'
