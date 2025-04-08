Mat Kearney Touring To Support Deluxe Album (still drowning in nostalgia)

(FPR) Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Mat Kearney recently has released his self-titled Deluxe Album (still drowning in nostalgia) that is out now on all platforms. In support his new music Mat will be touring the rest of the year.

It took Mat Kearney nearly a half a dozen albums to title a record with his own name. But sometime in early 2023, as he sat with the exceptionally warm and true songs comprising his seventh studio release, the Nashville -based artist realized that this was the album to make the cut.

The independence was largely a product of Mat having spent ten years tightening his recording game a this own Black Barn home studio, now a well-worn creative hub "with an old piano, dusty cables running into the garage, like a chia pet that keeps on growing," he says. "It's like an old friend, where you know their strengths and weaknesses, and you work within their limitations." At the end of 2022, when the arrival of a third daughter brought the need for a bigger home, Mat leaned in for a last dance with Black Barn, using it to record and produce the bulk of the 12 songs on Mat Kearney. "I'd been growing as a producer for years, working more and more on each record, and on this one, I decided to make the leap," he says. "To trust my own gut and abilities enough not to pull in someone from the bench at the lastminute.

Tour Dates

April 29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

May 1 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

May 2 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

May 5 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

May 7 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre

May 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 10 - Clearwater, FL - Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol

May 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

May 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

May 15 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

May 16 - Wilmington, NC- Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

July 21 - Madison, WI - The Orpheum Theatre

July 23 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for Arts

July 25 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre at White River

July 29 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

July 30 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

August 1 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery

August 2 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 3 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

September 5 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for Performing Arts-Silva Concert Hall

September 6 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

September 9 - Monterey, CCA - Golden State Theatre

September 13 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

September 15 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

September 16 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

September 17 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

September 19 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater

September 20 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 21- Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

November 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

