Powerwolf and Dragonforce Announce North American Tour

(Napalm) Powerwolf will take over the USA and Canada once again on a new headline tour, beginning September 17, 2025 in Toronto, ON. Featuring label mates and power metal giants DRAGONFORCE as special guest support, the tour will make stops in major markets such as Detroit, MI, Vancouver, BC, Seattle, WA and many more.
This run will also see POWERWOLF performing at major festivals such as Louder Than Life and Aftershock for the very first time. Tickets for POWERWOLF's newly announced North American headline tour dates will go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00am local time, with individual presales beginning as early as today.
Don't miss your chance to witness the legendary and unforgettable metal mass - featuring the utmost in production quality and cinematic performance - with this unprecedented line-up!
POWERWOLF 2025 North American Tour Dates w/ DRAGONFORCE:
Wednesday, September 17 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Thursday, September 18 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral
Friday, September 19 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
Saturday, September 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Monday, September 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live
Tuesday, September 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
Wednesday, September 24 - St Paul, MN @ Myth Live
Friday, September 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
Saturday, September 27 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle
Monday, September 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tuesday, September 30 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wednesday, October 1 - Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
Saturday, October 4 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video
Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Video
Powerwolf To 'Wake Up The Wicked' This Summer
Powerwolf Finish Recording New Album
