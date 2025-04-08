Powerwolf and Dragonforce Announce North American Tour

(Napalm) Powerwolf will take over the USA and Canada once again on a new headline tour, beginning September 17, 2025 in Toronto, ON. Featuring label mates and power metal giants DRAGONFORCE as special guest support, the tour will make stops in major markets such as Detroit, MI, Vancouver, BC, Seattle, WA and many more.

This run will also see POWERWOLF performing at major festivals such as Louder Than Life and Aftershock for the very first time. Tickets for POWERWOLF's newly announced North American headline tour dates will go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00am local time, with individual presales beginning as early as today.

Don't miss your chance to witness the legendary and unforgettable metal mass - featuring the utmost in production quality and cinematic performance - with this unprecedented line-up!

POWERWOLF 2025 North American Tour Dates w/ DRAGONFORCE:

Wednesday, September 17 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Thursday, September 18 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral

Friday, September 19 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Saturday, September 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Monday, September 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live

Tuesday, September 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

Wednesday, September 24 - St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

Friday, September 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Saturday, September 27 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle

Monday, September 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tuesday, September 30 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, October 1 - Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

Saturday, October 4 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

