Rascal Flatts Conclude Life Is A Highway Tour

(The GreenRoom) Country music mainstays Rascal Flatts wrapped their sold-out LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR this weekend, after returning to the road for the first time since 2019, "a testament to their musical legacy, deep connection with fans, and the undeniable magic they create together on stage," (Country Now).

Joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane across the 21-stop tour, "the musicianship throughout was superb" with capacity crowds singing along to the superstar group's iconic two decades-spanning catalog of hits, "Rascal fans who wanted to party were no doubt satisfied," (Arkansas Times).

The country stars' "nostalgic" setlist - including fan favorites "Me and My Gang," "Fast Cars And Freedom," "Life Is A Highway" and more - had every arena singing along night after night, with every song "reminding the crowd of the years they've spent singing along to the anthemic tunes that were the soundtrack to many of the concertgoer's childhoods and lives," (Music Mayhem).

"We've been blown away with the response this tour has gotten, being back on the road with our fans has been such a rewarding and humbling experience," said Jay DeMarcus. "Twenty five years of being a Rascal Flatts family has truly flown by, and it's been such a blessing to share in that celebration with you all on this tour and feel the love!"

The band threw some fun curveballs along the run, including at the unforgettable hometown show in Columbus, Ohio, where Carly Pearce surprised the crowd to perform a soaring "My Wish" with the trio. Brandon Lake joined the Flatts in Savannah, Georgia for an emotive rendition of "Stand," while Jordan Davis was the surprise guest in Orlando to sing "Yours If You Want It" to deafening cheers - all giving fans an early taste of the REFUELED DUETS tracks releasing this summer.

Rascal Flatts' much-anticipated LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS collaboration album will be releasing June 6th via Big Machine Records. The project features nine reimagined, beloved Rascal Flatts hits - including recently released fan-favorite "Mayberry" with Blake Shelton and the infectiously emotive "I'm Movin' On" with Kelly Clarkson - plus a record-breaking new song,"I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers. The eclectic lineup of guest artists infuse their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits from the trio's acclaimed catalogue.

Related Stories

Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination

Rascal Flatts And Blake Shelton Share 'Mayberry'

Rascal Flatts Team With Kelly Clarkson For 'I'm Movin' On'

Rascal Flatts Announce 'LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS'

News > Rascal Flatts