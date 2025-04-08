.

Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

04-08-2025
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer and "born showman" (Music Row) Russell Dickerson knocks out Round 1 of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, delivering high-energy, dance-filled, sing-along performances that have fans on their feet and roaring for more.

With almost a dozen shows from Nashville, TN (3/14) to Garden City, ID (4/5), Russell's sold-out crowds and confetti-filled concerts are the ultimate party.

Don't miss the electrifying action extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon joining the lineup.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 - Round 2
6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp

Related Stories
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off

Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Second Most Added Song To Country Radio

Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Headed To Radio

Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'

News > Russell Dickerson

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Stereolab Announces First Studio Album In 15 Years- more

Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more

Ariana Grande Takes eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead To No. 1- BTS’ j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA’s BMO Stadium- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR- Rascal Flatts Conclude Life Is A Highway Tour- Eric Church- Lainey Wilson- more

Reviews

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Latest News

The Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace Teaming For Co-Headline Tour

TURNSTILE Share Video For NEVER ENOUGH Album Title Track

Katatonia Announce New Album With 'Lilac' Video

blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour

Stereolab Announces First Studio Album In 15 Years

Death Valley Girls Reimagine Fleetwood Mac and Link Wray Classics

Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Crack The Sky