Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum entertainer and "born showman" (Music Row) Russell Dickerson knocks out Round 1 of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, delivering high-energy, dance-filled, sing-along performances that have fans on their feet and roaring for more.

With almost a dozen shows from Nashville, TN (3/14) to Garden City, ID (4/5), Russell's sold-out crowds and confetti-filled concerts are the ultimate party.

Don't miss the electrifying action extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon joining the lineup.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 - Round 2

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp

