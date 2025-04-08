Secret Monkey Weekend Announce New Don Dixon Produced Album

(HW) A family band like no other, Secret Monkey Weekend returns with sparkling sophomore album Lemon Drop Hammeron June 6. Comprising seasoned guitarist/vocalist Jefferson Hart and his stepdaughters Ella (bass/vocals) and Lila Brown-Hart (drums/vocals), the North Carolina trio's harmony-heavy Beatles/Squeeze songwriting, charming lyricism, and familial chemistry is channeled into 10 tracks helmed by revered REM/Smithereens producer Don Dixon.

"I wasn't prepared for Jefferson's tremendous talent as a writer, player and singer," said Dixon. "These three individuals have combined to make something I love [and] grown, literally and figuratively, in front of my eyes."

Secret Monkey Weekend's wildly atypical backstory is testament to the power of music even in the face of heartrending grief. Ella and Lila's father Matt, a prominent area drummer who'd toured with Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart, passed suddenly in 2012, when his daughters were aged just 4 and 9. Matt had played in bands with Jefferson and, after his friend's passing, the latter started teaching Ella guitar. A relationship with their mom, Laura, slowly blossomed.

"Before you knew it, we were just making music for fun. It was very natural," Jefferson told Durham Magazine. "[Ella and Lila] both expressed a want and need to play specific instruments." Lila chose drums, like her dad; Ella picked bass, her father's second instrument. And Laura is there as band mom, from initial sparks of inspiration to final mixes and shows.

Secret Monkey Weekend (a name derived from a vintage Tiger Beat magazine headline) began as purely organic family therapy, with no plans for anything more. Yet by 2016 they were playing casual shows and soon graduated to a busy calendar of club and festival dates. Debut album All The Time In The World, also produced by Dixon, followed in 2022. It's a tale so remarkable that the trio is the subject of Emmy-winning 2023 PBS documentary, Secret Monkey Weekend.

Lemon Drop Hammer (a title inspired by Jefferson witnessing Laura assault a bag of congealed candy with said tool) is a singular combo of deft songcraft, wide-eyed youthful wonder, and music functioning in its highest form - as comfort and connection. Harnessing timeless Beatles/Kinks melodic instincts to fairy-dust power-pop guitar jangle, authentic first-person lyrics, and three contrasting voices that harmonize as only family can, it's a record at once instantly classic and, with a teen and 22-year-old aboard, innately contemporary.

Buoyant album opener "So Much Joy" evokes heyday Yardbirds, it's "woo-ooh" backups framing textured co-ed vocals. With Ella's vulnerable, heartfelt lyrics voiced by her sister, "Things You Threw Away" recounts sorting through their late dad's previously untouched possessions, revisiting and processing his loss as now young adults. Meanwhile, the summery "We Can Be Friends" is an innocent ode to childhood bonds forged over the simplest, smallest things, with a hook that could be the theme to a '70s TV show.

Released on the band's own Secret Monkey Records, Lemon Drop Hammer will be accompanied by regional touring and later standalone digital single "Grant Hart," a fond tribute to their hugely influential late family friend.

APRIL 17 - GAS HILL DRINKING ROOM - W/BOMBADIL - WINSTON SALEM - 8PM

APRIL 19 - BERKELEY CAFE - W/ TRICK THREAT - RALEIGH - 8PM

MAY 16 - HUGGER MUGGER W/ THE HOOTS - SANFORD - 7PM

JUNE 1 - CAT'S CRADLE BACK ROOM - ALBUM RELEASE PARTY w/ NIKKI MEETS THE HIBACHI AND DOUG DAVIS AND RADIO SILENCE -CARRBORO - 6:30PM

JUNE 12 - GAS HILL DRINKING ROOM W/ GORYANGO - WINSTON SALEM - 8PM

JUNE 21 - REGGIE'S W/ SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS - WILMINGTON NC - 8PM (TENT.)

JULY 13 - THE POUR HOUSE - ALBUM RELEASE PARTY w/ THE HOOTS AND STEPHEN'S PHARMACY - RALEIGH - 7PM

AUGUST 9 - THE KRAKEN - CHAPEL HILL NC W/ PROF FUZZ 63 - 8PM

AUGUST 10 - GARDEN GROVE BREWERY W/ PROF FUZZ 63 - RICHMOND - 8PM

