.

The Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows Of 2025

04-08-2025
(Live Nation) The Eagles have added the final 2025 shows to the band's residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas this fall, Friday, Oct. 3; Saturday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Oct. 11; Friday, Oct. 31; Saturday, Nov. 1; Friday, Nov. 7; and Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Sphere residency, now featuring a total of 44 shows from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, through Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.

The general on-sale for the new shows will begin Friday, April 18 at 10:00 AM PT. To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and begins Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 AM PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Sphere presales begin Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

