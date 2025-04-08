TURNSTILE Share Video For NEVER ENOUGH Album Title Track

(DoC) TURNSTILE have announced details of their eagerly awaited new album NEVER ENOUGH, which is set to arrive on June 6th, marking their first full-length release in four years . Today, the band have also shared the album's title track, which is available on all streaming platforms and features an official music video directed by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH follows TURNSTILE's widely celebrated album GLOW ON, which earned the band four GRAMMY nominations.

TURNSTILE have several International and North American festival appearances slated for 2025 including: Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain (6/7), Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (6/13), Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal (6/14), Hellfest in Clisson, France (6/21), Jera On Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands (6/28), Glastonbury in Somerset, United Kingdom (6/29), Ottawa Blues festival in Ottawa, Canada (7/12), and Aftershock in Sacramento, California (10/3) [itinerary below]. For tickets and more information, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.

TURNSTILE is Brendan Yates (Voice / Synth / Keys ), Franz Lyons (Bass), Pat McCrory (Guitar), Daniel Fang (Drums), and Meg Mills (Guitar). Since forming in 2010, TURNSTILE have never stopped moving forward.

