West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Reveal 2025 Inductees

(MPG) The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame (WVMHoF) has announced acclaimed singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston, award-winning Nashville arranger Cam Mullins, chart-topping songwriter Jeff Stevens and West Virginia's own legendary musical family The Valentinos (a.k.a. The Womack Brothers) as 2025 inductees at its sold-out 10th annual ceremony. Taking place on April 12 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV, the event will also feature special guests and performances including Stevens, Luke Bryan, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson, Kathy Mattea and more.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will include filmed congratulations from Dolly Parton, Patti Smith, Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Connie Smith, Peter Wold (J. Geils), Matt Groening, Brenda Lee, Charlie McCoy and more. Additional special guests and performers for the evening include Friendly Womack Jr. with The Womack Sisters, Tim O'Brien, Ann Magnuson, Larry Groce, John Ellison, Lionel Carwright, Bob Thompson, Barbara Nissman, Michael Cerveris and Greg Blake.

The event will be hosted by Ray Benson, who founded Asleep at the Wheel in Paw Paw, WV in 1970, and Charleston, WV native Juliana Soltis, a nationally touring and recording classical cellist. Benson will also receive the WVMHoF's Spirit Award.

Wilco co-founder Jeff Tweedy will present Daniel Johnston's posthumous award to the honoree's brother and sister, Margie and Dick Johnston. Johnston's deceptively simple songs are, by turns, sweet and innocent yet emotionally deep and have found a dedicated fanbase all over the world. Tweedy - who performed and recorded with Daniel - and his band will perform three of his favorite Johnston songs.

Cam Mullins' posthumous award will be presented via video by Charlie McCoy, a 2008 WVMHoF inductee and musical virtuoso who has played on more than 15,000 records by a slew of country and rock artists. Cam's daughter Karen will accept. Lionel Cartwright will sing a pair of songs that Mullins famously orchestrated, with Juliana Soltis on cello and string players from The West Virginia Youth Symphony.

Alum Creek, WV native Jeff Stevens has penned No. 1 hits for artists including George Strait, Tracy Byrd, Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan. Stevens' award will be presented by Dale Bobo. Since 2020, Bobo has served as catalog strategist for the Nashville office of Sony Music Publishing.

With deep roots in southern West Virginia, the five Womack Brothers, later known as The Valentinos, have influenced and informed the evolution of Black music in America. Collectively and individually, the five brothers have influenced generations of music on both sides of the Atlantic - from gospel, soul, R&B and funk to the highest echelons of rock 'n' roll. West Virginia native John Ellison, a 2015 WVMHoF inductee known for his song "Some Kind of Wonderful," will present The Valentinos' award to Friendly Womack Jr., the last surviving brother. Friendly, John and The Womack Sisters will perform three Valentinos songs.

Randall Reid-Smith, recently retired Cabinet Secretary for The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, will receive the first WVMHoF's Crescendo Award for Lifetime Achievement. 2023 WVMHoF inductee, renowned classical pianist Barbara Nissman, will present the award and perform.

An edited version of this year's ceremony will air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting on May 3 at 7 p.m. ET and will be made available to stream on YouTube and PBS Passport the same day.

