Willi Carlisle Announces New Album With 'Work is Work'

(LBM) Missouri-based folksinger Willi Carlisle has announced his highly anticipated self-produced fourth studio album, Winged Victory, set to release on June 27 via Signature Sounds.

The upcoming album sees Carlisle return with his signature blend of traditionally-rooted folk music and kaleidoscope of oddball characters to confer with his core tenets in even more overt and provocative ways.

Today, he is sharing the first single from the 11-track set, "Work is Work," one of many songs on the upcoming album that invites listeners to pause and consider the state of things. "Did you heed the call? Were you led astray? / Work is work, or it wouldn't pay," he sings, as he imagines grace free from the haints of meaningless production and profit. "Work is Work" is available now on all streaming platforms.

Of the new song, Carlisle offers, "With 'Work is Work,' I wanted to write a bluegrass tune, and I wanted to try to make a direct address of my own [à la the album's opening cover of 'We Have Fed You All For 1000 Years' written by an anonymous Industrial Workers of the World (IWW) worker]. I believe that after a certain point of creature comfort and stability, money doesn't make you happier. So what are we doing with our precious time? I wrote it in a motel room along the Mississippi River. The room was full of bedbugs, and I'd just left New Orleans, a city that seems to be thriving even as it falls into the ocean. I finished the song in about an hour. I want people to know that they aren't free from the terrible things that work does to people, from the awful transmutation of labor into money, but that the sacrifice isn't meaningless."

Winged Victory follows 2024's widely acclaimed Critterland, which Rolling Stone hailed as "a beautiful folk document of American reckoning and redemption." It's the next chapter in Carlisle's long-running direct address to the hope that by understanding our collective suffering we might be free of it. He is intent on creating art and a well-rounded life in a broken world.

"These songs feel poised on the edge of the apocalypse, or at least at the beginning of a great transformation in America," says Carlisle. "During this borrowed time, the weirdos, cowboys, and dreamers in these songs dare to love, and often pay for it with blood."

The new music both indulges a few of Carlisle's wildest dreams (including a version of Richard Thompson's "Beeswing," among several traditional folk song covers), and feels like the inevitable sequel to Critterland's charismatic menagerie of chaos. Though occasionally raunchy, and routinely provocative, Victory is not afraid to make a spectacle for the sake of a point. It should be understood as a reflection: reveling in the beauty of tiny, monetarily-worthless moments and things, offering with them a consideration of our innate humanity.

"A good folk music response to the troubles of the First World is saying 'what are the little things that we can do ... where can we move the needle?" Carlisle explains.

In celebration of the release, Carlisle will tour extensively across the United States this fall with 42 new headlining shows announced today. He is also touring in the UK and Netherlands this summer and appearing at multiple upcoming Folk Festivals, including FreshGrass, Winnipeg, Mariposa, Calgary, Canmore, Blue Ox, and more, in addition to an opening slot for multi-GRAMMY Award-winning folk artist Sierra Ferrell in Edmonton.

Willi Carlisle On Tour

April 8 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

April 9 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

April 11-13 - Saint Augustine Shores, FL @ Gamble Rogers Folk Festival

April 13 - Tampa, FL @ New World Music Hall

May 16 - Bentonville, AR @ FreshGrass

May 31 - Thetford, UK @ Red Rooster Festival

June 1 - Forest Row, UK @ Hop Yard Brewing Co.

June 2 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

June 3 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe

June 4 - Chester, UK @ St. Mary's Creative Space

June 5 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

June 6 - Brighton and Hove, UK @ Alphabet

June 7 - London, UK @ The Lexington

June 8 - Arnhem, Netherlands @ Luxor Live

June 11 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

June 12 - Middelburg, Netherlands @ De Spot

June 13 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Aa

June 14 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

June 28 - Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

July 5-6 - Orillia, ON @ Mariposa Folk Festival

July 10-13 - Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festival

July 22 - Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre*

July 24-27 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

July 27 - Salmon Arm, BC @ Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

August 2-4 - Canmore, AB @ Canmore Folk Fest

August 23 - La Crosse, WI @ Great River Folk Festival

September 4 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

September 5 - Little Rock, AR @ The White Water Tavern

September 6 - Little Rock, AR @ The White Water Tavern

September 12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

September 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

September 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 17 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

September 18 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

September 19 - Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

September 20 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Caffe Lena

September 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

September 23 - Rochester, NY @ Flour City Station

September 24 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

September 26 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

September 27 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

September 28 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 29 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

September 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

October 2 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

October 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

October 17 - Laramie, WY @ Gryphon Theatre

October 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

October 21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

October 23 - Spokane, WA @ District Bar

October 24 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

October 25 - Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Fox Cabaret

October 28 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

October 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 31 - Mariposa, CA @ The Grove House

November 1 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

November 2 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's

November 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

November 5 - Arenas Valley, NM @ Whiskey Creek Zocalo

November 6 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

November 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

November 9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

November 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

November 19 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

November 20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

November 21 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Music Hall

November 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

*with Sierra Ferrell

