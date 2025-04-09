49 Winchester To Make The Ryman Auditorium Headline Debut

(VLM) Acclaimed alt-country outfit 49 Winchester will make their long-awaited headlining debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium with a two-night appearance on Friday, November 14 and Saturday, November 15, 2025. These milestone performances underscore the band's rise from hometown staples in Southwest Virginia to a far-reaching force in the roots music world with a devoted, global fanbase.
The announcement arrives on April 9, a meaningful date for the band and their hometown of Castlewood, Virginia, officially proclaimed as "49 Winchester Day." It also marks the one-year anniversary of the announcement of their most recent album, Leavin' This Holler (New West Records, 2024), a project that further cemented their place among Americana's most vital voices.
Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST via 49winchester.com. Fans can access early presales beginning today, Wednesday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. CST using the code 49DAY. A local presale will open on Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST, with all presales concluding Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. CST.
The lineup for the two nights reflects 49 Winchester's deep roots in Appalachian music and their ongoing commitment to community and collaboration:
Friday, November 14
First of three: The Brudi Brothers
Direct support: Noeline Hofmann
Saturday, November 15
First of three: Kelsey Waldon
Direct support: Bayker Blakenship
"It is a blessing to be bringing the show to one of the most iconic stages in America," says founding member and bassist Chase Chafin. "There is no music venue more important to the history of country music than the Ryman. We can't wait to share these two nights with the fans and some of our favorite fellow artists."
