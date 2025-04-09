Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Mark Album Release With 'Outlaw' Lyric Video

(FunHouse) Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen released their brand new studio album Black Light / White Noise via BMG on Splatter vinyl, black vinyl, digipak CD and DSPs to widespread global acclaim last Friday (April 4th). Now following its release they have also just unveiled the lyric video for the track "Outlaw."

"It's been a minute since we got this record back from Jay Ruston's studio and pressed the button for it to be mastered and the artwork created so I'm just proud for it to be out there," admits Richie.

"Yeah, it feels like a lot has happened in that gap," adds Adrian with overwhelming understatement. "I'm just excited for our fans to hear the rest of the tracks and see how it all sits together. It's been another great experience working with Richie and playing much more with Julia and Bruno in the studio this time."

Recorded at The House, Los Angeles, California, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Jay Ruston, Black Light / White Noise showcases Adrian and Richie's prodigious talents as songwriters, musicians and vocalists. The ten-track album is a truly magnificent collection of songs that stands shoulder to shoulder with some of their finest work to date.

Atmospheric, ambitious, diverse and brilliant, it not only features stratospheric guitar solos and phenomenal rock vocals but soulful touches, intricate playing, beautiful songwriting and an assured poise and style that brings to mind a host of legendary bands and musicians (Thin Lizzy, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Cream, Free, Deep Purple) yet is undeniably the work of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen in perfect harmony.

Deliciously varied, exquisitely composed and rounded out by a breadth of flavours that can only come with years of experience, Black Light / White Noise is undoubtedly going to be one of the most compelling rock albums of 2025.

