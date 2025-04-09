Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry

(RCPMK) Three-time Grammy Award-winning blues legend Bobby Rush and five-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter/guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd, announce that they will be making their debut Grand Ole Opry performances - together - with a special appearance on August 2.

Rush and Shepherd will perform songs from their new collection of blues tunes that was recently released titled "YOUNG FASHIONED WAYS." Fans around the world can tune in to the live broadcast on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, or its flagship home WSM Radio. This year marks the Opry's 100thAnniversary.

Says Rush, "Although I'm known for being a Bluesman and I live the blues, sleep the blues, breathe the blues, and eat the blues, I actually grew up listening to country classics on WLAC radio. Willie Nelson is one of my favorites, and I've always loved listening to the Opry and artists like Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff. After all these years well into my career, to be making my debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry at 91 years old, is a dream come true. To be able to perform where Willie, Dolly, and many other past and present greats have graced the stage over these 100 iconic years of the Opry, is such an honor. One of the other greatest things to happen to me is to record this new album I have out now with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. I can't think of a better person, artist, and guitar player to make my debut alongside at The Opry." - Bobby Rush

Adds Shepherd, "It is such a great honor to be able to make my Opry Debut as part of the Opry 100 Celebration. To share that moment with Blues Legend Bobby Rush makes it even more special. We are both looking forward to bringing some Blues into the circle on Country Music's biggest stage."

In addition to the Opry performance, Rush and Shepherd will embark on an upcoming 27-city U.S. tour in support of the new release starting April 25 in Kansas City, MO, with additional dates to be announced. Check out Rush and Shepherd's new music video for "Uncle Esau" below:

