Briston Maroney Announces New Album JIMMY With 2 New Tracks

(Atlantic) What do you get when you have a storied singer-songwriter introduced to the world of psychedelics reminiscing on the lives that surrounded his divorced-home childhood (the devil-may-care spirit of the north Floridians and the relatively privileged but pressured Catholic school student of Tennessee)? The answer is Briston Maroney's guitar-heavy, explosive and engrossing new album, JIMMY, out May 2nd via Atlantic Records. At its core, the new record has Maroney stepping into the minds of the two worlds he straddles between, and ultimately letting them meld to life's true masterpiece: simply being yourself.

With the album announcement, Maroney shares two songs depicting these two worlds at work: "Tomatoes" and "Bullsh*t." "Tomatoes" is a grungy portrait of post-adolescent confusion and willful idiosyncrasy that arcs into a defiant hook while "Bullsh*t," is a three-minute encapsulation of all the conflict in JIMMY.

These two new songs come off the back of "Real Good Swimmer," a masterful and magnetic rock song over which Maroney presents a snapshot of the people who he grew up knowing, as simultaneously hard and tender as Flannery O'Connor.

Maroney, whose catalog has been over 500 million streams, recently opened for The Kooks in Australia and is currently playing across the UK and Europe supporting Peach Pit. This summer, he's hitting the road with the group for their co-headlining Long Hair, Long Life Tour which includes stops at New York's Pier 17, Colorado's infamous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles' Greek Theatre.

Tour Dates:

4/9 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy ^

4/10 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy ^

4/11 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton ^

4/12 - London, United Kingdom - The Blue Basement

4/14 - Paris, France - Le Trianon ^

4/15 - Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck ^

4/17 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix ^

4/18 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg ^

5/3 - San Luis Opisbo, CA - Shabang Festival

5/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *

5/22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

5/23 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

5/25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *

5/28 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion *

5/29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

5/30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory *

6/1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/3 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *

6/5 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

6/6 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park, Festival Lawn *

6/7 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

6/10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

6/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *

6/13 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square *

6/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

6/16 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

6/17 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom *

6/18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston*

6/20 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

6/21 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/22 - Washington DC - The Anthem *

6/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

6/25 - Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

^supporting Peach Pit

*with Peach Pit

JIMMY Tracklisting:

Jimmy (intro)

Tomatoes

Real Good Swimmer

Better Than You

Poor Things

Bullsh*t

Human

The View

Land of Light

DNA

Sunsetter

Be Yourself

