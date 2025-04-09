Darius Rucker Announces 2025 Riverfront Revival Music Festival

(EBM) For the fourth consecutive year, three-time GRAMMY Award-winner and Charleston native Darius Rucker has teamed up with SRE Entertainment to bring the highly anticipated Riverfront Revival music festival back to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The festival continues to impress each year, and this year's lineup promises to deliver even more excitement with a return to its Country roots.

In addition to Rucker, this year's festival will feature another local legend, Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, plus performances by Riley Green, The Red Clay Strays, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Lukas Nelson, Dylan Marlowe, Kashus Culpepper, Brittney Spencer, Clay Street Unit, Neon Union, Austin Williams, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Warrick McZeke, Faith Schueler, Whiskey Run and Elizabeth Covington.

"My love for Charleston has influenced so much of my career," notes Rucker. "Riverfront Revival, which made my longtime dream of bringing a music festival to this community a reality, is a celebration of the Lowcountry that gets better every year."

Two-day weekend passes begin at $205 for general admission, with general admission plus and VIP levels also available, while one-day passes begin at $130 for GA with the same tier options available. VIP tickets, limited in quantity and sold out three years in a row, include dedicated entrances and viewing areas in front of the stages, exclusive premium lounge areas, bars and upscale air-conditioned restrooms.

Each ticket sold will once again give back philanthropically to the Charleston community, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Arts in Healing program at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Just Be You, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering teens with confidence, self-love and self-compassion.

Related Stories

Darius Rucker Shares Riverfront Revival Lineup Schedule

Darius Rucker Raises $715K For St. Jude At Annual Ryman Concert

Darius Rucker Publishes 'Life's Too Short' Memoir

Darius Rucker's Darius & Friends Benefit Concert Returning To The Ryman

News > Darius Rucker