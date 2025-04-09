Dropsonic End 15-Year Hiatus With William DuVall Co-Produced Album

(Earshot) After a fifteen-year hiatus, Atlanta-based rock trio Dropsonic is back with "So Long," the second track from their upcoming self-titled album, co-produced by the band, and Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall. The album will be released on May 16th via Spartan Records.

"So Long" follows the band's previously released single, "Honeytrap," which set the stage for the album's bold new direction. Singer Dan Dixon shares, "'So Long' was the first riff I wrote for this record... it has the feel of something that could've fit on any of our last 3 or 4 albums, until the sweet sounds of a 70's synthesizer and a slide guitar solo kick in..."

In an era dominated by digital production and home recordings, Dropsonic delivers something powerful and unrestrained. While the band's signature mega riffs, scorching guitar solos, and tight three-piece rhythm section remain a hallmark, this new record brings a newfound depth and clarity that elevates their sound to new heights.

DuVall reflects on the creative process, saying, "Dan had been sending me works-in-progress to get my feedback, but the real joy came from watching Dan work and being a part of the recording process. Dropsonic is simply one of the best rock bands to come out of America in the last thirty years."

Known for their relentless touring and a rich six-album discography, Dropsonic initially disbanded in 2011, with Dan Dixon focusing on other projects like PLS PLS and producing for various artists. The spark for the reunion came during the pandemic, when Dixon remixed and re-released past Dropsonic albums. This led to the band's reconnection, the addition of drummer Chandler Rentz, and the creation of a new record.

Dixon notes, "William has been a longtime friend who understands what Dropsonic is about. His opinion is one I fully trust, and when I needed an outside perspective, he was the first person I called. He was the perfect advisor throughout this process and even added his backup vocals on 'Honeytrap.'"

Lyrically, the album explores themes of desperation, love, addiction, narcissism, and money, blending high-fidelity production with raw, spontaneous moments. DuVall's co-production helped shape an album that both honors Dropsonic's legacy and ushers in a bold new chapter.

With their seventh studio album just around the corner, the energy and passion behind this new era of Dropsonic are undeniable. This is only the beginning.

Related Stories

News > Dropsonic