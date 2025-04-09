Dylan Gossett Launching The American Trail Tour This Summer

(Mercury Records) Drawing acclaim from both critics and fans alike and selling over 72,000 tickets globally in 2024 alone, Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he'll hit the road once again this July on "The American Trail Tour," which will make stops across the midwest and west in Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

The buzzing artist-to-watch will also be performing at various festivals this summer, including Windy City Smokeout and Under The Big Sky. Tickets for "The American Trail Tour" go on-sale via pre-sale on April 9th at 10am local time and public on-sale on April 11th at 10am local time.

Gossett is currently on "The Back 40 Tour" across the U.S. and Canada and will make his highly anticipated debut at this year's Stagecoach Festival on April 26th. The Austin, TX native recently dropped his first release of 2025 "Like I Do," teasing more to come from him this year.

Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of the brightest new stars in country music. In less than two years, he has notched over 800 million total streams. His breakout single "Coal" picked up a Platinum Certification in the United States, in addition to going Silver in the U.K., Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland. The song marked his first entry on the Spotify U.S. Top 200 Chart, Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100. Not to mention, it broke into the Top 25 of the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart and Top 5 of the Spotify Viral 50 U.S. and Global Charts. It's no wonder major players such as Spotify and Amazon pegged him as an "Artist To Watch" in 2024, while Music Row named him among its "Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists."

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

"The Back 40 Tour"

April 8 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

April 9 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

April 12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 24 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

April 26 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

April 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

May 3 - Arlington, TX - Lonestar Smokeout Festival

May 13 - London, ON - London Music Hall

May 14 - Kitchener, ON - Elements

May 16 - Bala, ON - The KEE To Bala

May 20 - Quebec City, QC - Théâtre Capitole

May 21 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Center Southam Hall

May 23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

May 29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

May 30 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

May 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

June 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Festival

September 13 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

"The American Trail Tour"

July 9 - Wichita, KS - Wave Outdoors *Newly Announced

July 11 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

July 12 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom *Newly Announced

July 15 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *Newly Announced

July 17 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social *Newly Announced

July 18 - Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon *Newly Announced

July 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky

