Ex-Chromatics Members Share New Single and Video 'The Veil'

(FFPR) Kid Katana Records and DON'T NOD are proud to announce the release of "The Veil", a nostalgic dream-pop track and accompanying Super 8 music video from former Chromatics members Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, and Adam Miller. The single is featured on the soundtrack for the narrative adventure game Lost Records: Bloom & Rage from DON'T NOD, creators of the acclaimed Life is Strange series.

Shot entirely on vintage analog equipment including Kodak Super 8 cameras, Canon 518 SV, and Sony Handycam CCD-TR96, the music video creates a dreamy, ethereal aesthetic that perfectly complements the game's themes of nostalgia and time passing. The visually striking piece was directed by Jake Bottiglieri with cinematography by Rayana Rasamee.

This project represents the first collaboration between these former Chromatics members since the band's dissolution, bringing their signature atmospheric sound to a new audience through this gaming collaboration.

"We wanted to create something that captured both the nostalgic 90s aesthetic of the game's flashback sequences and the ethereal, dreamlike quality that fans associate with our music," says Nat Walker, who also served as editor and colorist for the video.

The Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack features 19 original tracks spanning dream pop, ambient, and punk genres, produced by three female-led musical acts:

Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, and Adam Miller

Milk & Bone (electropop Canadian duo)

Nora Kelly Band (rising Canadian punk act)

The soundtrack is being released digitally in two parts, with Part 1 having launched on February 18, 2025, and Part 2 scheduled for release on April 15, 2025.

