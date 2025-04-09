Frontline To Follow Post Malone Cover With 'Back With A 6-Pack'

(BA) Dutch hard rock band Frontline will present their new EP "Back with a 6-pack" on Spotify and other channels on May 1st. The lead single from this EP, a hard rock cover of Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding", was already released in the summer of 2024 to positive critical reception.
The rest of the EP offers only original tracks, exploring themes such as deceit, guilt, anger, revenge and redemption, once again influenced by hard rock greats such as Guns N' Roses and Thin Lizzy. The EP's cover art shows combat pilots descending by parachute after a dogfight, portraying the scenario of one of the tracks, "Crimson Skies".
This release presents a step forward in the band's sound from their previous album "Scream all you want". The members' instrumental talents are showcased with an extended drum solo and numerous tradeoff solo's. For the production, the band has made use of authentic techniques such as a real drum kit and tube amplifiers. After this release, Frontline intend to keep developing their sound with more full-length albums in the near future, for which numerous tracks are already in the make.
