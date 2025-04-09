.

Frontline To Follow Post Malone Cover With 'Back With A 6-Pack'

04-09-2025
Frontline To Follow Post Malone Cover With 'Back With A 6-Pack'

(BA) Dutch hard rock band Frontline will present their new EP "Back with a 6-pack" on Spotify and other channels on May 1st. The lead single from this EP, a hard rock cover of Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding", was already released in the summer of 2024 to positive critical reception.

The rest of the EP offers only original tracks, exploring themes such as deceit, guilt, anger, revenge and redemption, once again influenced by hard rock greats such as Guns N' Roses and Thin Lizzy. The EP's cover art shows combat pilots descending by parachute after a dogfight, portraying the scenario of one of the tracks, "Crimson Skies".

This release presents a step forward in the band's sound from their previous album "Scream all you want". The members' instrumental talents are showcased with an extended drum solo and numerous tradeoff solo's. For the production, the band has made use of authentic techniques such as a real drum kit and tube amplifiers. After this release, Frontline intend to keep developing their sound with more full-length albums in the near future, for which numerous tracks are already in the make.

Related Stories
Frontline To Follow Post Malone Cover With 'Back With A 6-Pack'

Babymetal Going Capitol With 'Metal Forth'

Enter Shikari 'Dancing On The Frontline' With New Release

Enter Shikari Announce New Companion Record 'Dancing On The Frontline'

Singled Out: Frontline's Keep It A Secret

News > Frontline

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover- LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)- more

blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview- more

Elton John, Chicago Lead 2025 National Recording Registry Additions- Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel- more

Day In Country

Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry- Darius Rucker Announces 2025 Riverfront Revival Music Festival- Russell Dickerson- more

Reviews

Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky

The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6

L.A. Guns - Leopard Skin

Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru

Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us

Latest News

Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)

Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced

Supergroup Isles & Glaciers' Debut EP Gets Special Vinyl Reissue

Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video

Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Mark Album Release With 'Outlaw' Lyric Video

Warkings To Deliver 'Armageddon' On July 4th With Title Track Out Now

Dropsonic End 15-Year Hiatus With William DuVall Co-Produced Album

Deerhoof Recruit Saul Williams For 'Under Rats'