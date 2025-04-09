Helix Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Retrospective

(Chipster) Crown X Recordings, Canada's premier re-issue label, proudly announces the release of Helix 50 - The Best Of, a career-spanning collection celebrating five decades of one of Canada's most legendary hard rock bands.

The compilation features an all-star re-recording of Helix's multi-platinum hit "Rock You," alongside international chart-toppers from their major label debut, No Rest For The Wicked (1983), through to Vagabond Bones (2009). An all-new track complete the circle.

Using cutting-edge audio technology, every track has been expertly remastered for both CD and vinyl at Iguana Recording Studios in Toronto, ON for a new sonic experience.

Helix's newest studio track "Stand Up" is released on all streaming platforms Friday, May 18. Followed by a Friday, May 2 streaming and video release of the all-star recording of "Rock You", featuring founding vocalist Brian Vollmer and longtime bassist Daryl Gray, along with special guests Phil X (Bon Jovi), Brent Fitz (Slash), and Todd Kerns (Slash). The track will be available for streaming in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Helix 50 - The Best Of is a definitive collection including the classic remastered hits "Heavy Metal Love," "Deep Cuts The Knife," "Wild In The Streets, "Running Wild In The 21st Century," "Good To The Last Drop (Radio Version)" and "Animal Inside." Additionally, unplugged versions of "(Make Me Do) Anything You Want," "The Kids Are All Shakin,'" and "Dream On" have been remixed for a fresh, updated sound. Released in both CD and LP format, the CD version includes the bonus tracks "That Day Is Gonna Come," "Sleeping' In The Dog House Again," featuring Kim Mitchell, and "Look Me Straight In The Heart," a duet with Lee Aaron.

The band will release Helix 50 - The Best Of with a special unplugged show on Wednesday, May 21, as part of the McBowl Concert Series, an annual charity event in Mississauga, ON. Brian Vollmer and Daryl Gray will be joined by former Helix guitarist Sean Kelly, who will also host a retrospective discussion on the band's history. Before the performance, Vollmer will launch Helix 50 - The Best Of via a live-stream event, sharing stories from the band's iconic career.

Fans will be able to order a Deluxe Signed Bundle exclusively through the band's webstore at rockpapermerch.com/collections/helix starting Wednesday, May 21. This edition is limited to 300 units and comes in a special gatefold format that holds both the CD and 180g marble color vinyl. This hand signed bundle also includes a record slip mat, a Helix 50 guitar pick and a Helix 50 can koozie.

Standard single CD and LP versions will be available in retail stores this July.

