Helix Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Retrospective

(Chipster) Crown X Recordings, Canada's premier re-issue label, proudly announces the release of Helix 50 - The Best Of, a career-spanning collection celebrating five decades of one of Canada's most legendary hard rock bands.
The compilation features an all-star re-recording of Helix's multi-platinum hit "Rock You," alongside international chart-toppers from their major label debut, No Rest For The Wicked (1983), through to Vagabond Bones (2009). An all-new track complete the circle.
Using cutting-edge audio technology, every track has been expertly remastered for both CD and vinyl at Iguana Recording Studios in Toronto, ON for a new sonic experience.
Helix's newest studio track "Stand Up" is released on all streaming platforms Friday, May 18. Followed by a Friday, May 2 streaming and video release of the all-star recording of "Rock You", featuring founding vocalist Brian Vollmer and longtime bassist Daryl Gray, along with special guests Phil X (Bon Jovi), Brent Fitz (Slash), and Todd Kerns (Slash). The track will be available for streaming in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.
Helix 50 - The Best Of is a definitive collection including the classic remastered hits "Heavy Metal Love," "Deep Cuts The Knife," "Wild In The Streets, "Running Wild In The 21st Century," "Good To The Last Drop (Radio Version)" and "Animal Inside." Additionally, unplugged versions of "(Make Me Do) Anything You Want," "The Kids Are All Shakin,'" and "Dream On" have been remixed for a fresh, updated sound. Released in both CD and LP format, the CD version includes the bonus tracks "That Day Is Gonna Come," "Sleeping' In The Dog House Again," featuring Kim Mitchell, and "Look Me Straight In The Heart," a duet with Lee Aaron.
The band will release Helix 50 - The Best Of with a special unplugged show on Wednesday, May 21, as part of the McBowl Concert Series, an annual charity event in Mississauga, ON. Brian Vollmer and Daryl Gray will be joined by former Helix guitarist Sean Kelly, who will also host a retrospective discussion on the band's history. Before the performance, Vollmer will launch Helix 50 - The Best Of via a live-stream event, sharing stories from the band's iconic career.
Fans will be able to order a Deluxe Signed Bundle exclusively through the band's webstore at rockpapermerch.com/collections/helix starting Wednesday, May 21. This edition is limited to 300 units and comes in a special gatefold format that holds both the CD and 180g marble color vinyl. This hand signed bundle also includes a record slip mat, a Helix 50 guitar pick and a Helix 50 can koozie.
Standard single CD and LP versions will be available in retail stores this July.
Greg 'Fritz' Hinz Of Helix Dead At 68
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview- more
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show- KISS Army Storms Vegas Expands With More Special Guests- more
Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel- BTS' j-hope Makes History with First-Ever Solo Stadium Concert at LA's BMO Stadium- more
Russell Dickerson Wraps Round 1 Of RUSSELLMANIA TOUR- Jason Isbell ShoalsFest- Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Fest- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover
LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour
Helix Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Retrospective
Travis Barker Highlights Reverb Return With 'One More Time Tour' Kit
Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview
Richie Kotzen Almost Joined Nine Inch Nails
Arcade Fire Preview 'Pink Elephant' With 'Year Of The Snake' Video
Secret Monkey Weekend Announce New Don Dixon Produced Album