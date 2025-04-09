Ian Flanigan Marks Alcohol Awareness Month With 'Second Chances'

(2911) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Voice finalist Ian Flanigan has released his powerful new song "Second Chances," just in time for Alcohol Awareness Month. Blending folk, country, and blues, the track offers a heartfelt reflection on someone coming to terms with their past and realizing they're "one step closer to starting over." With honest lyrics and raw delivery, Flanigan draws from his own journey, offering hope to those who are struggling and reminding us all that life is lived "one day at a time."

"I recently hit ten years alcohol-free," shares Flanigan. "Second Chances" is a song I wrote with my buddy, Johnny Woods about getting a new outlook on life and realizing sometimes it takes a thousand small steps to make a big change. I will always encourage you to never give up! It does get better!"

Flanigan recently released his highly anticipated new album, The Man My Mama Raised. The album showcased Flanigan's signature gravelly vocals and deeply personal storytelling, further cementing his place in modern country music.

Adding to the excitement, Ian's single "Something Strong" from the album was added to Spotify's official All New Country playlist-a coveted spot that put his music in front of millions of listeners worldwide. The placement marked a major milestone in Flanigan's career and served as a testament to the growing recognition of his distinctive sound.

The Man My Mama Raised reflects Ian's journey-both personal and musical-with songs that speak to resilience, love, and the lessons learned along the way. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and high-energy anthems, each track delivered with the raw emotion that has become Flanigan's signature.

