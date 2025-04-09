Kenny Chesney Curating Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love For SPHERE Residency

(EBM) With Sphere production firing with sound, video and lights, Kenny Chesney is doing what he loves best: building something to take No Shoes Nation to new heights. Beyond the all-new, full-immersion content, the impossibly dialed-in sound quality, the Sandbar on the floor and a set list promising some surprises, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar wanted to create a place where his fans could come together - whether they're going to the show or not - and celebrate all the music, memories and moments along the way.
To document the moment, Chesney wanted to create a space to share the journey. Taking over a two-story space at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere, he's curating the multi-purpose Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love in partnership with Vibee, the destination experience company bringing fans closer to the music. Culling pictures, passes, license plates, handwritten lyrics, instruments and other mementos from two decades of stadium-sized summers, Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love is a place to pause and think about all the stories people lived tailgating, singing along or just meeting a few new friends.
"A lot has happened," says the man Wall Street Journal called "The King of the Road" about the inspiration. "When you start creating something like this, you really step back and think about it. And these crazy summers tours, the fun and music made, wouldn't have happened without No Shoes Nation, so I wanted to pull back the curtain and let them see at least a piece of it."
And keeping in Chesney's chill-out and enjoy the day ways, Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love comes with its very own beach bar. Christened "Spread the Love," after his collaboration with The Wailers, the bar is a place to come together, have a drink - grown up or otherwise, meet up with friends or make new friends. Think of it as a lower impact tailgate situation that will be free and open to the public, whether or not you're heading into Sphere, on Wednesday - Sunday of show weeks from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"So much about how we do what we do is different with Sphere, so I want to make sure people can still have the core experiences," Chesney explains. "Or maybe something that builds from that, creates a whole new way to pre-game, come together and just enjoy all the music we've shared whether you're coming to the show or not."
Kenny Chesney promised No Shoes Nation something very different when he began teasing his touring plans for 2025. Beyond taking the music into a more immersive dimension, he's finding deeper meaning and nuance in many of the songs. To mirror that deepening sense of what this all means, Chesney wanted to create a space where the journey was as much a piece of the experience as the actual show. As Rolling Stone reported, "No Shoes Nation fandom will descend upon Las Vegas in May... The shows will be a rare chance to see Chesney outside of the massive football stadiums he usually hits on tour." That intimacy and meaning infuses the experience for anyone who's ever heard their life or found their meaning in his 33 No. 1s and myriad Top 5 and Top 10 hits.
Limited tickets remain for the Sphere residency at KennyChesney.com with official VIP Concert & Hotel Packages available via Vibee, the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Kenny Chesney's Live at Sphere residency, at KennyChesney.Vibee.com. All Vibee packages offer guests a choice of premium tickets including Sandbar (general admission floor) or reserved seating, a collectable laminate and lanyard, access to the No Shoes Island VIP Pool Party, exclusive Kenny Chesney curated gift bag and early access to the Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love experience on show days for crowd-free shopping on exclusive merch items, and access to a dedicated shopping lane during public hours. Vibee Hotel Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (The Venetian or The Palazzo) or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas
Thursday, May 22
Saturday, May 24
Sunday, May 25
Wednesday, May 28
Friday, May 30
Saturday, May 31
Wednesday, June 4
Friday, June 6
Saturday, June 7
Wednesday, June 11
Friday, June 13
Saturday, June 14
Wednesday, June 18
Friday, June 20
Saturday, June 21
Kenny Chesney Named To The Country Music Hall of Fame
Kenny Chesney's Sandbar @ Sphere Adds DJ Brandi Cyrus
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'
Kenny Chesney's Sphere Las Vegas Tickets Almost Gone
Metallica Announce Syracuse Takeover- LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour- Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)- more
blink-182 Launching Missionary Impossible U.S. Tour- Eagles Announce Final Sphere Las Vegas Shows- Watch Metallica Saved My Life Documentary Preview- more
Elton John, Chicago Lead 2025 National Recording Registry Additions- Cypress Hill And Z2 Debut Black Sunday Graphic Novel- more
Bobby Rush And Kenny Wayne Shepherd To Perform At Grand Ole Opry- Darius Rucker Announces 2025 Riverfront Revival Music Festival- Russell Dickerson- more
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
The Blues: Corky Siegel - Symphonic Blues No. 6
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Why Guns N' Roses Icon Slash Left X (Twitter)
Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced
Supergroup Isles & Glaciers' Debut EP Gets Special Vinyl Reissue
Watch Skunk Anansie's 'Lost And Found' video
Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Mark Album Release With 'Outlaw' Lyric Video
Warkings To Deliver 'Armageddon' On July 4th With Title Track Out Now
Dropsonic End 15-Year Hiatus With William DuVall Co-Produced Album
Deerhoof Recruit Saul Williams For 'Under Rats'