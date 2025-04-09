Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live Events Announced

(PPR) Join Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and 9X GRAMMY Award-winning band Metallica, for an intimate, live discussion that will take a deep dive into KIRK's storied music career, and celebrate the launch of his new coffee table book, The Collection: Kirk Hammett.

Tickets for the "Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live" book events are limited and on sale starting Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM local time in the following cities and venues, April 25 in Toronto, Ontario at Tiff Lightbox, May 2 in Nashville, TN at Ford Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame, May 10 in Columbus, OH at Columbus Metropolitan Library, May 24 in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore, on June 7 in Tampa, FL at TBD, and on June 28 in Denver, CO at TBD.

Newly released worldwide via Gibson Publishing, The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a premium, hardcover coffee table book in which KIRK tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. The Collection: Kirk Hammett is available globally via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

A 400-page premium coffee table book, The Collection: Kirk Hammett explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist, KIRK HAMMETT. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with HAMMETT conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson Editor-in-Chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson Director of Brand Experience). The Collection: Kirk Hammett takes the deepest-ever dive into the Metallica star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers Exodus to selling over 125 million albums worldwide and rocking out with Metallica for over 40 years on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include HAMMETT's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V™ and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul™ Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore, and so much more. The Collection: Kirk Hammett is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and Metallica and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

