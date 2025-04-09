LCD Soundsystem Expand North American Tour

(NLM) LCD Soundsystem has added 13 shows to the band's 2025 North American run. The new LCD headline dates will begin with an August 7-8 two-night stand at Seattle's Remlinger Farms, with stops including Bend, OR August 9-10, Salt Lake City August 12, Red Rocks in Morrison, CO August 13, Milwaukee August 15-16, Columbus August 17, St, Louis August 19, and Detroit August 21 before concluding August 22-23 in Toronto.
TV On The Radio will support in Seattle, Bend, and at Red Rocks. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 18 at 10am local time. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets before the artist presale goes live Wednesday, April 16 at 10am local time.
LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri. See the upcoming dates below:
LCD Soundsystem
North American Tour 2025
* New Dates in BOLD
April 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
April 26 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 30 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 1 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
May 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
May 4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
August 7 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms *
August 8 - Seattle, WA - Remlinger Farms *
August 9 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
August 10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
August 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
August 13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
August 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
August 17 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Outdoor
August 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
August 21 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
August 22 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
August 23 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
September 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl **
September 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl **
* TV On The Radio supports
** co-headline with Pulp
