Nu-Blu Release First Ever All-AI Bluegrass Music Video

(PLA) Known for their heartfelt bluegrass sound and their ability to blend traditional acoustic elements with contemporary storytelling, North Carolina-based band Nu-Blu is about to push the boundaries of music technology with the release of their groundbreaking music video for the song "Time (Still On Your Side)." The video is the first fully AI-produced music video in the bluegrass genre, marking a significant step into the future of music production and visual storytelling.

Nu-Blu, comprised of husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh, along with bandmates Austin Hefflefinger (banjo) and Justin Harrison (mandolin), has long been known for their unique, soulful sound and innovative approach to bluegrass music. With five Top Ten Billboard albums, critical acclaim, and an ever-growing fan base, they have firmly established themselves as one of the leading forces in the genre. The release of "Time (Still On Your Side)" signals a new era for the band, embracing the exciting possibilities offered by artificial intelligence in music video production.

The song, "Time (Still On Your Side)," is a conversation with time personified in human form. It reminds us that it is unstoppable. We all have a limited amount given to us and should take advantage of what we have. The AI-produced video offers a visually stunning, otherworldly experience that perfectly complements the song's lyrical depth. Using the latest in AI and machine learning technology, the video features breathtaking landscapes, surreal imagery, and emotive visuals that tell the song's story in a way that has never been done before.

"We've always been about pushing the envelope, whether it's with our music or our visual art," said Daniel Routh, lead guitarist and vocalist for Nu-Blu. "The idea of integrating AI into the creative process while maintaining authenticity was a concern, but it opened up a whole new world of possibilities. The AI allows us to bring our vision to life in ways that we couldn't do with a live action video. We can't wait for our fans to experience it."

This release marks another exciting chapter for Nu-Blu, who have captivated audiences for over two decades with their emotionally rich music and personal storytelling. Having recently joined forces with Turnberry Records for their latest release "Where You've Been," the band's willingness to experiment with new technologies underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence.

"We're excited to be able to merge tradition with technology," said Carolyn Routh, bassist and lead vocalist. "Bluegrass music is all about storytelling. Using AI as a new artistic element helps us connect with our audience on a deeper level. AI might seem like an unlikely partner for bluegrass, but in this case, it's allowed us to elevate the song in a way that feels incredibly authentic and moving."

The "Time (Still On Your Side)" music video is available via Nu-Blu's Youtube channel and other social pages.

Nu-Blu's journey has been marked by resilience, artistry, and an unwavering commitment to their fans. From overcoming adversity, including Carolyn's near-fatal stroke and ongoing battle with Type 1 diabetes, to becoming the permanent hosts of the nationally-syndicated TV show Bluegrass Ridge, the band has shown that no challenge is too great. Their latest project is no exception.

"The use of artificial intelligence is controversial, but AI is just a continuation of the technology we've been using for decades," Daniel says. "The first Pro Tools system was launched in 1991. Auto Tune and studio plug-ins have become commonplace in music production. We still support the true, original, human element of music creation, be we also embrace new technologies in production. It's sort of like our music --- tradition meets innovation."

With "Time (Still On Your Side)," Nu-Blu is once again proving that they are not afraid to take bold risks, blending the timeless sound of bluegrass with the cutting-edge tools of the future.

"Time (Still on Your Side)" was written by Bobby Terry, whose career has seen cuts by the likes of Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill; and Kevin Brandt, the 5-time gold and platinum album writer. It is a conversation with time itself. It reminds us that it is unstoppable. We all have a limited amount given to us and should take advantage of what we have. There is no promise of tomorrow. Live life to its fullest.

