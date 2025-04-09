Oodaredevil and jetsonmade Celebrate EP Release With 'Win!' Video

(AT) Oodaredevil has made his name in Dallas and online with wavy melodies and an uncommon swag that caught the attention of industry tastemakers, including jetsonmade. The South Carolina-born superproducer's investment in Oodaredevil is much more than a co-sign-the rapper and producer have united for SKYDIVIN, a new collaborative EP.

Produced by jetson and his Spaceboy associates, the new EP is as exhilarating as the titular activity, as the Dallas rapper ping-pongs off futuristic synths and trampoline 808s with freewheeling cadences and dynamic, sticky melodies. SKYDIVIN spans 8-tracks, including recent single "AITE," a new version of "GET GEEKED," previously performed solo by Oodaredevil on From The Block and now featuring a guest spot from underground hero Zukenee, and "WYWO," a new collaboration with Cochise. With an additional feature from sexy drill standout R2R Moe, SKYDIVIN is available everywhere via Spaceboy.

Along with the EP, the rapper-producer duo shares "WIN!," a new video from the project. Produced by jetsonmade, EJ Stellar, and austinpyo , "WIN!" is built around triumphant sliding 808s and euphoric bells, as Oodaredevil touts his accomplishments with subterranean triplets. In the video, jetson and Oodaredevil take a tour through Atlanta, as they pose for photos, get fits off, and plan their takeover in the rap capital.

Oodaredevil (pronounced "two-oh-daredevil") grew up steeped in the Texas rap scene, idolizing rappers like UGK's Bun B and Pimp C and admiring how his region's rappers would manipulate their voice through chopped-n-screwed mixes. He started to post his own music on SoundCloud, building a cult following that appreciated his singular sense of melody. His 2023 album, Diary of a inky kid, vol. 3, earned praise from Pitchfork, who called the tape "hypnotic" with "beats that sound as digital as possible." In 2024, Oodaredevil dropped multiple mixtapes, including Texas Tycoon, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Born and raised in South Carolina, jetsonmade has become one of the most in-demand hitmakers in the hip-hop scene. He first drew attention as the producer behind DaBaby's run of massive hits, including Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit "Suge (Yea Yea)," which earned jetson two GRAMMY Award nominations. jetson also produced Jack Harlow's breakout hit "What's Poppin'," reaching #2 on the Hot 100. Since then, jetson has collaborated with many of the hottest rappers in the game, including 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Rod Wave, NLE Choppa, Roddy Ricch, and many more. jetsonmade is the founder of the Spaceboy, a record label and collective of producers and artists.

With the SKYDIVIN making imminent landfall, Oodaredevil and jetsonmade aim to change the trap conversation.

